Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy and boyfriend Jeremiah Charles show off viral couples challenge trend

Nebraska Volleyball player Laney Choboy and her boyfriend Jeremiah Charles recreated a viral 'spinning' trend on social media. Choboy, who plays as a libero for the Huskers, shared a video alongside her boyfriend Jeremiah, who also represents the University of Nebraska, playing football as a defensive back. The couple often post videos and photos of their interactions together online.

Ad

Choboy, who joined the Nebraska Volleyball team in 2023, has racked up numerous accolades. She came to the Huskers ranked as the No. 8 overall and the No. 1 libero recruit per Prep Volleyball, making her one of the top prospects in the nation. Choboy has since made the Ameritas Players Challenge All-Tournament Team, and also made the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll for Spring 2023 and 2024.

In a video posted on Tiktok, Choboy and Charles could be seen recreating a viral Tiktok trend, which involves spinning 15 times and kissing your partner. The pair tried to do so, resulting in a hilarious video. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"every time i watch him it gets funnier."

Ad

Choboy and the Nebraska Volleyball team recently played against South Dakota State as part of the team's spring matches. The Huskers ended up cruising to victory as they recorded a 4-0 win.

Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy spoke on her decision to join the Huskers

2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball star Laney Choboy revealed in October 2024 how she made her decision to join the Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball team. Choboy, who was seen as one of the most exciting prospects as part of the class of 2023, was originally looking to join the University of Minnesota, but changed her commitment due to complications with their head coach departing.

Ad

In an interview with 1890 Nebraska, Choboy shared how she made her decision to join the Nebraska Volleyball team, saying: (2:45 onwards)

"I went to two schools to visit. And when I got back home from both of my visits, I was at this stop light right before my house. And the license plate in front of me said "NE Huskers". And I was like, Mmmm, okay, Like who's a Nebraska fan in North Carolina, you know? So I was like talking to my mom about it. And it kind of felt like a sign to me, even though I might not come here and play my position right away."

Ad

"Like, I feel like all the signs were there. And the amount that they care about volleyball here and not all the other stuff, that's still a factor. But I love how much volleyball is important and the fans appreciate it. But, yeah, my journey was a little bit different. But I'm glad I'm here."

Ad

Laney Choboy and the Nebraska Volleyball team will look to grab the NCAA Championships this year after their heartbreaking Final Four loss to Penn State last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More