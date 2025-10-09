Nebraska volleyball player Bergen Reilly shared glimpses of herself and her boyfriend Cale Jacobsen as they celebrated two years of togetherness. Jacobsen, a basketball player for the Cornhuskers, will be entering his junior year in the 2025-2026 season.
Reilly and Jacobsen celebrated the relationship milestone as the Nebraska volleyball junior posted photos from a special shoot where both athletes can be seen in matching outfits. In the pictures, Reilly is wearing a black dress, while Jacobsen sports a black shirt and white shorts in a beautiful natural setting.
In the post uploaded to her Instagram, Bergen Reilly captioned it, writing:
“Two years by your side”
Her teammates instantly shared their reaction in the comments. Andi Jackson reacted with emojis:
“🥹🥹🥹”
Maisie Boesiger commented:
“ Awww these are so cute”
Former teammate Merritt Beason also chimed in, commenting:
“The cutest”
Allie Sczech also joined in the comments, adding:
“So cute!!!”
Reilly also recently went to watch her first NASCAR race in partnership with Red Bull alongside her teammate Maisie Boesiger.
Bergen Reilly reflects on whether she would prefer back-to-back matches or have a day off in between two games for Nebraska Volleyball
Bergen Reilly opened up on her preference for playing back-to-back matches or having a day in between two games for Nebraska Volleyball. In an interaction with media (Week 6), she explained that consecutive games help her stay in game mode, stating (3:00 onwards):
“I personally really like back-to-backs. I think it might be different for the hitters who have to jump all the time. I guess I have to jump too, but I like it. I think it's just cool, it keeps you in game mode. Sometimes, long away trips can make you more tired than two games back-to-back.”
“So, that’s kind of how I see it. Having a four-or five-day away trip kind of gets me out of my routine and almost takes longer to recover from than just two games in a row. So, I personally like it.”
Notably, the team has started incredibly well this season and currently on a 14-match winning streak, following a heartbreaking loss last year in the NCAA Championships semifinals against Penn State by 3-2.