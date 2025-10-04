Nebraska volleyball's Bergen Reilly shares glimpse of herself in floral bikini while wishing basketball player Logan Nissley on birthday

Nebraska volleyball player Bergen Reilly recently wished fellow Nebraska athlete Logan Nissley, who represents the university’s basketball team, on her 21st birthday. Reilly shared a picture of the two on a boat, both posing in bikinis.

Reilly, one of Nebraska Volleyball’s captains alongside Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson, has been making crucial contributions as the team remains undefeated in 13 matches this season. Their most recent victory came against Penn State on October 3, a dominant 3-0 win (26-6, 25-15, 25-13), avenging last year’s NCAA Women’s Championship semifinal loss to the same team.

Bergen Reilly wished the Nebraska basketball player, posting a story on her Instagram, where she could be seen wearing a white bikini with blue floral designs on it, captioning it:

“21!!! Love you 💜💜💜 @logan.nissley”

Screenshot of Reilly’s Instagram story. Credits - bergenreilly

This year, Reilly accomplished a personal milestone as she passed the current head coach Dani Busboom Kelly to move into the top five on Nebraska’s rally-scoring era assists list.

After victory against Penn State, the team is all set to face Rutgers in their next game, scheduled on October 4, at Jersey Mike's Arena in New Brunswick, N.J.

Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly reflects on how she has been able to be more aggressive as an attacker

Bergen Reilly at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Nebraska volleyball star Bergen Reilly opened up on her ability to be aggressive, stating how it depends heavily on how her team's offense is working. She added that she capitalizes on the opportunities when the opposition team isn't paying much attention to her.

In an interview with media ahead of their match against Penn State, the Red Bull-sponsored athlete, said (4:05 onwards):

"I think it's just our offense has been flowing really well and that opens up a lot of things for me. So, taking advantage of that and knowing just when the other team's not really focusing much on me or looking at me much, then I know that I can throw it down a couple times...So, the fast offense and just making the other teams kind of have to guess a little bit has helped a lot to open things up for me."

She also shared the advice she had given to Nebraska Volleyball freshmen, suggesting that the gym would be intense and the fans vocal, so staying mentally prepared was crucial to know what to expect, remain focused and still enjoy the experience despite the noise.

