Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray & Laney Choboy react as Minnesota wide receiver Cristian Driver announces engagement

Nebraska volleyball players Harper Murray and Laney Choboy recently shared their excitement on Cristian Driver's Instagram post featuring his proposal to Maggie Golder. Driver, is a wide receiver with the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team, whereas Golder is a member of the women's lacrosse team at Penn State.

Ad

Cristian Driver joined the Minnesota football team after transferring from Penn State's side in January 2024. In his sophomore season, he played in eleven games and started one. He made his debut with the Minnesota team against the North Carolina football team. Through his Instagram post, Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Cristian Driver wrote,

"...it had to be you"

Ad

Trending

His post attracted responses from Nebraska volleyball icons, Harper Murray and Laney Choboy. The NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player of 2024, Harper Murray, wrote,

"crying rn omg"

Laney Choboy, who was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team two times, shared,

"omg i’m so happy for you!!!!"

Screenshot of Cristian Driver's Instagram post featuring Harper Murray and Laney Choboy's comments | Source: IG/ cristian_driver

In 2021, Maggie Golder was named to the U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American and UL Committed Academy All-Tournament Team selection. She was a member of the USA Lacrosse U18 National Select Team and won the Brogden Cup Championship.

Ad

The Nebraska Volleyball icon, Harper Murray, was thrice named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team and in 2024 to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team. Junior setter Laney Choboy was named to the Ameritas Players Challenge All-Tournament Team in 2023.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on her coaching approach

The Nebraska Volleyball team won two matches in straight sets against Kansas and South Dakota State under the tutelage of head coach Dani Buboom Kelly. She was announced as the fourth head coach of the Nebraska program in January 2025.

Ad

During her interview on Big Ten Volleyball last month, she shared her thoughts on her coaching approach as compared to former head coach, AVCA Hall of Famer, John Cook.

"I've just been really focused on making sure that I'm myself every day and I'm not John Cook and I never will be, but a lot of what I believe in and the way I coach is part of his coaching tree so there is some familiarity but I want to stay true to myself and what's made me successful up to this point. I can blend some of the past here into what was so successful at Louisville and and make it my own," she shared [3:04 onwards].

Ad

As a former head coach of the Louisville Cardinals, Busboom Kelly guided the team to four ACC titles in eight seasons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More