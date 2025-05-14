Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray sends affectionate message to Husker Scarlets member celebrating milestone

The notable outside hitter of Nebraska Volleyball, Harper Murray, recently shared her thoughts on Husker Scarlet dancer, Maddy Unger, celebrating a milestone, as she completed her eighth semester. The Volleyball icon reflected her thoughts on a message shared by Unger.
Murray is one of the most notable players of the Nebraska Volleyball program and has earned numerous accolades in her high school and collegiate career. She was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Murray played in both 2025 spring matches and registered 10 kills against Kansas and 12 against South Dakota State. The Nebraska team impressively won both matches.
Murray recently shared her thoughts on Unger's Instagram post, which featured her commemorating a milestone as she completed her eighth semester. She mentioned,
"love you❤️"
Through her Instagram post, Maddy Unger shared her thoughts, writing,
"A love letter to semester 8 💘 (and to @huskerscarlets sand volleyball skills)"
Last year, Murray was named to the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team, AVCA All-America Second Team, and AVCA All-Region Team. She was also named the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player. In her high school career, she was selected as the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Michigan's Volleyball Player of the Year in 2022.
Harper Murray reflects on adjusting under Nebraska Volleyball's new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly
The four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year, Dani Busboom Kelly, was named the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team in January 2025. During her press conference with Bergen Reilly, Murray reflected on the team adjusting to Busboom Kelly's approach.
"We're still adjusting, I mean we knew it was going to be a work in progress coach [John Cook] and Dani [Busboom Kelly] are very different, their styles of coaching and styles of play are a little different. So, I know for Bergen some of the setters, they've had to work on some new things and our position coaches kind of switched around a little bit," she shared via Hail Varsity's YouTube channel [0:06 onwards]
She continued,
"We're just trying to remember that spring's supposed to be fun and a learning time for us. So that's kind of what we're sticking to but we're still working through some things that are different."
Murray won the gold medal with the U.S. Girls U19 Team at the 2022 Pan American Cup, registering thirteen kills and two blocks in the championship match. She also received the tournament's 'Best Spiker' award.