Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Skyler Pierce, Keri Leimbach and Campbell Flynn strike hilarious poses as they show excitement for weekend

Keri Leimbach has recently shared a picture alongside Harper Murray, Campbell Flynn, and Skyler Pierce, her Nebraska teammates. The freshman libero shared a shot of her teammates striking comical poses as they enjoyed their day out.

Ad

Leimbach is a notable libero and defensive specialist who won four state championships with Lincoln Lutheran High School. She was also named to the first-team all-state selection four times. She recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle with her teammates outside hitter Harper Murray, redshirt freshman Skyler Pierce, and freshman setter Campbell Flynn.

Ad

Trending

The Nebraska Cornhuskers concluded their last NCAA championship season with a defeat against Penn State in the semi-finals. The Cornhuskers have also undergone coaching changes, as AVCA Hall of Fame head coach John Cook has retired from the program after 25 years. Now, the Cornhuskers will be headed by prominent head coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

Last year, Harper Murray was honored as the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player and was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team twice. In 2023, Murray was the AVCA North Region Freshman of the Year and received multiple honors as a freshman.

Ad

Skyler Pierce was named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team last year. She was also honored with Olathe Player of the Year three times unanimously and was also the Sunflower League Player of the Year two times. Campbell Flynn was the two-time Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year. The freshman is also named to the 2025 Junior Volleyball Association All-National Team.

Harper Murray reflects on John Cook’s positive influence on her life

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

The outside hitter of the Nebraska Cornhuskers has emerged as one of the best players in the program and has achieved multiple accomplishments. According to the New York Times, the player shared the significance of the role the former head coach, John Cook, played in her life.

Ad

“I have a lot of love and respect for him. I wouldn’t be the person or the player I am without him. And I know that I owe a lot to him. One of my biggest goals in life is to make him proud, especially because I put our program through a lot. I put us in the gutter at some points.”

The Ameritas Players Challenge MVP of 2023 further expressed her gratitude and respect for the retired head coach, who won four national championships with Nebraska. Murray shared that without Cook’s guidance and support, she would not have achieved what she has attained both as a player and as an individual.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback