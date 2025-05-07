Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and teammate Andi Jackson catch some baseball action following final spring exhibition

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and her fellow junior Andi Jackson caught some baseball action amid the NCAA season. The Cornhuskers came fresh off a dominant win against South Dakota in the final spring season match.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and her team squared off against South Dakota at Ord High School, defeating them in a thrilling four-setter 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19. As they gear up for the upcoming matches after their final spring exhibition, Murray and middle blocker Andi Jackson had a different sports outing.

The teammates attended the Husker baseball court to watch a game and posed for a selfie, as posted by the outside hitter on her Instagram story. The caption read:

"big @huskerbaseball fans"

Harper Murray and Andi Jackson watching baseball; Instagram - @harpermurrayy

Being the highlight of the Nebraska volleyball program, Murray receives immense fan love wherever she goes. In her recent stint at Ord, during a signing session, the 20-year-old spotted a boy holding a board with 'Will you marry me, Harper?' written on it.

Murray posted the boy's photo on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Omgggggg"

Before taking the court for the match, Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray wished to help the kids around Ord who couldn't manage tickets but would be interested in some volleyball action.

"I’d like to give my extra tickets for Saturday’s match in Ord to kids who live near Ord & were unable to get tickets. I have 3 tickets available. I’d love for a family w/ little Husker fans to use the tickets. DM me, I’ll review the messages w/ my mom & she will reach out."

Murray concluded her sophomore season with a dominant performance in the semi-finals. She posted a career-high six blocks, 15 digs, and 20 kills to help her team score.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray made her feelings known about playing under Dani Busboom Kelly

Murray playing at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

After coach John Cook stepped down from his head coaching role, his former assistant and Husker alum, Dani Busboom Kelly, replaced him at Nebraska. After the Cornhuskers vs South Dakota match-up, Kelly's second game with the team, outside hitter, and the most integral player of the volleyball squad, shared that a lot of adjustments have to be made to understand Kelly's coaching style, but it was exciting.

She also talked about how being a guiding force for the new players was equally important for her.

"Kind of a whirwhind, just different, just like having Dani here and not having coach, and it's obviously, like, we all have to adjust in our own ways, but it's just really exciting, cause I really love how Dani runs practice and her coaching style, so for me it was just a lot of growth but also finding a way to lead and how I can be there for the freshman, cause this is their first semester and their first season with us, so it was just a learning growth thing for me, but I had a lot of fun." (via post-match conference)

Nebraska Volleyball's Murray made the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team, AVCA All-America Second Team, and AVCA All-Region Team in 2024. She also became the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player for her efforts in the Regional finals.

