Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger gushes over hair transformation after Spring match

Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger got a hair makeover by Nebraska-based stylist Emily Huttes in a recent update. Boesiger has been playing as a senior libero on the Huskers volleyball squad.

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger was an integral part of the Huskers' clash against South Dakota State at Ord High School on May 3, 2025. With her and her team's effort, Nebraska won the match in straight sets. Following that, the libero jetted off to a Floridian beach vacation with her sister, Malorie, and other family members amid a long break in her volleyball schedule.

In a recent update, she visited hair stylist Emily Huttes' salon to get a hair makeover. When asked about her preference, the 22-year-old said:

"I think just line it up a little bit. A little bit blonder and then add some length to it."

The official Instagram page of Emily posted the process of the treatment, captioning:

"Length & lightness.@maisieboesiger"

Having enrolled at Nebraska in 2022 spring, Boesiger had a stellar collegiate career trajectory. She capped her junior season with 18 digs and three service aces in 18 matches. The Nebraska Volleyball player also made the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in four straight years: 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Boesiger is in a relationship with Nolan Schwarting, a former collegiate athlete on the Upper Iowa State football team.

Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger once shared how being a Husker was her childhood dream

Boesiger started her career at Norris High School under her mother and coach, Christina Boesiger. She anchored her school team to six conference titles and four district championships, besides earning two Class B all-state awards before bringing her A game to Nebraska.

In an interview with 1890 Nebraska, the senior libero shared that competing with Nebraska was always her dream.

"Nebraska was always my dream from when I was a little girl, so I think that it was a hard decision just because for a while there I didn’t know if I wanted to go somewhere else, But I think that as the recruiting process went on, I just could not imagine leaving home. I think Nebraska is so special, and once I had the opportunity to be able to come here, it’s definitely something that I would never pass up.”

The 22-year-old competed in the beach volleyball season, where she partnered with Taylor Landfair. The Nebraska team won 22 straight matches, capping the season with wins against Santa Barbara, Moorepark and The Master's.

