Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger pens heartfelt birthday note for her father amid 2025 beach volleyball season

Nebraska volleyball player Maisie Boesiger wished her father, Chris, a birthday, paired with a family vacation picture. Boesiger, a senior in the Nebraska program, came fresh off a Hawaiian vacation with her teammates-turned-friends.

Boesiger capped her junior season with the Cornhuskers with nine matches and six digs. After Nebraska's semi-final exit from the 2024 NCAA Championships, the libero and her fellow players are enjoying downtime.

They often enjoy fun nights, day trips, and vacations and hype each other in person and on social media. Nebraska Volleyball's Boesiger recently shifted her focus to family time as she wished her father, Chris, a birthday with a short note.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person in the whole world, love you forever dad!!"

Maisie Boesiger wishes a birthday to her father; Instagram - @maisieboesiger

Recently, Nebraska volleyball's Boesiger, Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, and others enjoyed fun times in picturesque Hawaiian locations. The libero shared multiple picture carousels to show off her beach outfits. Her first set of photos was in pink swimwear, soaking in the sun with her girls by the sea.

"Heard Hawaii missed us," she captioned.

She next flaunted a floral bikini top and a pair of denims, embracing rodeo style during sunrise.

"Bright kinis & sunrise"

Her dinner look encompassed an asymmetric blue dress with the sunset as the backdrop.

"Dinner & sunset combo"

She also posed in matching bikinis with her sister, Malorie, and captioned the picture series as:

"Where my heart is happy"

Boesiger dropped the photos shortly after Nebraska's beach volleyball match-up against Hawaii Pacific on March 14. She paired with Taylor Landfair and brought the opponents down 21-6, 21-16. The Huskers capped the day with a 5-0 dominance.

Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger wished her best friend and ex-Husker Lexi Rodriguez a heartfelt birthday

Lexi Rodriguez at the NCAA VOLLEYBALL: DEC 17 Division I Women's Championship - Teams vs Team - (Source: Getty)

Boesiger plays as a libero in the Nebraska program, and ex-player, Lexi Rodriguez also played in the same position. Besides competing, the teammates built a camaraderie that goes beyond the volleyball court.

As Rodriguez currently plays for the LOVB, the friends hardly get to meet but ensure support for each other in every way possible. When Lexi turned 22 on March 11, Nebraska volleyball libero Maisie Boesiger wished her in a heartwarming way with an adorable photo dump.

"Happy birthday to my best friend💖💖 little dump from the last 4 years… You are such a ray of light to everyone that you meet. Thank you for shaping me into who I am today. A friendship like this comes once in a lifetime and I am so proud to call you my bestie miss Lexi. Thank you for the endless laughs and smiles, year 22 will be the best one yet."

Boesiger hails from an athletic background, as her mother, Christina, was a volleyball coach at Norris High School.

