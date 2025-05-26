Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger sends affectionate message as boyfriend drops their adorable Hawaii getaway moments

Nebraska Volleyball libero Maisie Boesiger shared a heartfelt message to her boyfriend, Nolan Schwarting, as he shared pictures from their Hawaii vacation. Boesiger is set for her senior season with the Huskers this year.

In one of new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's first games in charge earlier this month, Boesiger registered eight digs against South Dakota State, with the Nebraska team winning in straight sets. She has been named to the Tom Osborne Citizenship Team four times during her college career.

Her boyfriend recently shared an Instagram post which featured the couple's Hawaii vacation pictures in Kauai and the Maui Islands. Under the post, Boesiger left a heartfelt two-word comment:

"Love youuuu"

Screenshot of Nolan Schwarting's Instagram post featuring Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger's comment | Source: IG/nolanschwarting

Maisie Boesiger concluded her junior season with the NCAA Championship semifinals match against Penn State. The Huskers managed to win the first two sets but failed to earn a coveted spot in the championship game. The Nebraska Volleyball program ended its 2024 season with a 33-3 record, which was the program's second-most wins.

Boesiger played in nine matches during her junior season and posted six digs. In her sophomore year, she played in 18 matches and registered three service aces and 18 digs. Boesiger has also been named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and an Academic All-Big Ten in her career so far.

Maisie Boesiger on her gratitude for the decorated Nebraska Volleyball team

Nebraska Volleyball team at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Maisie Boesiger, who is regarded as one of the top prospects in volleyball, reflected her gratitude and appreciation for the Nebraska team after concluding her third season in her collegiate career. Through her Instagram post in December 2024, the player expressed her thoughts and wrote:

"Nebraska Volleyball, Thank you for giving me my best friends, unforgettable memories, amazing experiences, and opportunities that I would have never dreamed of. This group of girls is one that I will cherish forever, and these girls made everyday a joy to come into the gym and get better."

She continued:

"Next year will look so different without the seniors, I feel so grateful to have had the opportunity to be in the gym with you all the last few years. What an incredible year number 3❤️"

Boesiger earned her bachelor's degree in May 2025 and is majoring in advertising and public relations.

