Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger shares her family's reactions to her engagement after dreamy beach proposal

Nebraska volleyball player Maisie Boesiger recently got engaged to her boyfriend, Nolan Schwarting, in a dreamy beach setting. Shortly after, the athlete revealed her family members' reaction to the news.

Boesiger was last seen in action on May 3 during the spring exhibition match against South Dakota. Her team, Nebraska volleyball, showcased its dominance and won the clash 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19. Boesiger played a significant role in the win, having registered eight digs.

She is in her offseason and enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend, Schwarting. Amid the trip, she recently announced her engagement on Instagram, sharing multiple pictures of the dreamy proposal. A few days later, the athlete revealed the reactions of her family members via an Instagram post. The first picture showcased the response of her sister, Malorie Boesiger, who posed with the couple while striking a bright smile.

Along with her, the Nebraska volleyball player also showed the reaction of her parents, cousins, and more of her family members in the next slides, where each one of them seemed overwhelmed with the news. The post's caption read:

"Told the fam...their reactions say it all🌺💍🧡"

Maisie Boesiger's engagement post also garnered warm and congratulatory wishes from her Nebraska teammates, including Harper Murray, Merritt Beason, and Bergen Reilly.

When Maisie Boesiger made her feelings known about her Nebraska volleyball teammates

Maisie Boesiger has been associated with the Nebraska volleyball team since 2022, and her most recent NCAA Championships performance was in 2024. She and her team reached the semifinals of the tournament, where they locked horns against Penn State; however, they fell short of advancing to the finals.

Following the loss, Boesiger penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram in December 2024 for her teammates, extending gratitude and appreciation to them. Opening up about her thoughts on her team, she wrote:

"Nebraska Volleyball, Thank you for giving me my best friends, unforgettable memories, amazing experiences, and opportunities that I would have never dreamed of. This group of girls is one that I will cherish forever, and these girls made everyday a joy to come into the gym and get better."

"Next year will look so different without the seniors, I feel so grateful to have had the opportunity to be in the gym with you all the last few years. What an incredible year number 3❤️," she added.

Maisie Boesiger recently graduated from the University of Nebraska in advertising and public relations.

