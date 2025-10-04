Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick gets playful while revealing her 'love' on National Boyfriend Day

Nebraska volleyball player Rebekah Allick expressed love for her sport playfully on National Boyfriend's Day (October 3). This comes just after the Huskers' victory against Penn State.

Allick was one of the major performers from Nebraska during the game and contributed with 9 kills. Courtesy of her performance in the match, Allick's side clinched a convincing victory by a margin of 3-0 and continued their unbeaten run so far in the 2025 season.

The Nebraska middle blocker shared a picture of herself wearing a volleyball and the Nebraska jersey on her Instagram stories to celebrate her love for the sport on National Boyfriend Day. She stated further in her story:

"Happy National Boyfriend Day"

Screenshot of Allick's Instagram story on National Boyfriend's Day (Image via: @rebekahallick_ on IG)

Nebraska Volleyball's senior Rebekah Allick has been in staggering form this season so far. Her performance before the Penn State game against Maryland was also spot on, where she secured 13 kills and 2 digs in the match.

Nebraska Volleyball players Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson made their feelings known after their strong performance against Maryland

Rebekah Allick (Image via: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's pillars in the middle of the court, Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson, made their feelings known after their staggering performance against Maryland. While Allick secured 13 kills in the game, Jackson scored 9 kills to help the Huskers beat Maryland 3-0.

Speaking in a press conference after the match, Allick revealed that the team focused more on one-on-one blocking against Maryland. She said (via Hail Varsity, 00:24 onwards):

"Probably the one-on-one blocking, to be honest. In the Huskers' gym, we're so used to, like, we have really good help in our gym, so against Maryland, we just used the solo block."

During the conversation, Allick's partner in the middle, Jackson, also added that the Huskers wanted to make the best use of Maryland's weak middle block. She added:

"I think, when you have a team like Maryland, who we identified early on that they're a little bit weaker blocking in the middle, they're pretty big on the pins. We really wanted to take advantage of that one-on-one, like Rebecca said, and then also getting on those gaps because it was pretty guaranteed to be one-on-one, which makes it a lot easier."

The Nebraska Volleyball side's next clash is scheduled on Saturday, October 4, against Rutgers in an away contest at the Jersey Mike's Arena.

