Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick makes honest admission on being 'skeptical' before embracing coach Dani Busboom Kelly

Prominent middle blocker of Nebraska Volleyball, Rebekah Allick, has shared her thoughts on embracing the new head coach of the team, Dani Busboom Kelly, after initial skepticism. The senior player reacted to the coaching change the team went through in January 2025.

Allick was named to the AVCA All-Region Team and the All-Big Ten Second Team in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, she was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. She played against the Kansas Jayhawks and scored 11 kills and four blocks, and registered eight kills and nine blocks against South Dakota State. The Nebraska Volleyball team won both of their spring matches in straight sets.

The notable middle blocker of Nebraska Volleyball recently appeared on the Huskers Radio Network Podcast with Jessica Coody and shared her thoughts on embracing the acclaimed head coach of the team, Dani Busboom Kelly. Furthermore, she also reflected on coaching changes.

"I guess from the moment I heard her name. I was skeptical because I just was told that my coach is leaving I was like forget this, I don't want to do this and then I remember leaving and I was like "Huh Dani Busboom." And so it started to sink in I'm like "Okay." And coach [John Cook] had a lot of great things to say about her," she shared [2:18 onwards]

She continued,

"He acknowledged that if you were to compare his last years and her last years she had a better winning percentage, final four appearances... I just love everything about her, her personality, her sense of humor, her motivation, and her intentionality, is just exactly what we need."

In 2024, her junior year, Rebekah Allick was AVCA First Serve Showcase MVP and AVCA First Serve Showcase Best Middle Blocker. She played with the U.S. U21 National Team and clinched the gold medal at the 2022 Pan American Cup in Mexico.

Rebekah Allick reflects on starting her senior season with the Nebraska Volleyball team

Rebekah Allick is playing her senior season with the Nebraska Volleyball team and has earned numerous accolades throughout her collegiate career. During her appearance at the April 27 press conference with Andi Jackson and Ryan Hunter, she shared her thoughts on coming back and playing with the team.

"Just like being a freshman all over again knowing that I'm wrapping up my time here, I'm just trying to take it in, and so it felt really good to be back," she shared via Husker Nation [0:23 onwards]

Allick played club volleyball for VC Nebraska and won a national championship with the team.

