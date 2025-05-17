"We have a lot of raw potential"- Rebekah Allick makes feelings known on Nebraska Volleyball’s standing after spring game

Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick analyzed the situation on her side after the recently concluded spring season. Allick's side played two games and won both of them under their newly appointed head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.
The Huskers' lineup saw several changes from last season, especially with the absence of players like Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez. Moreover, incoming freshman players such as Campbell Flynn and Teraya Sigler also gave this team a new outlook.
Speaking about the situation of the side after these changes in an interview, Allick shared that the competition in the gym is high, especially with the amount of raw talent available in the roster.
Additionally, she also mentioned that as far as the spring season was concerned, the situation on the side is comfortable. The Nebraska Volleyball senior said (via Nebraska Huskers YouTube, 1:05 onwards):
"I feel like the competition in the gym is really high. I remember I shared this but I just feel we have a lot of raw potential right now. I think there's a lot of things we need to clean up on but where we're at in the spring, I think we're in a really good spot."
The competition for some of the spots on the team is high, such as the libero, where Kelly will have four options, including senior contenders Laney Choboy and Maisie Boesiger.
The setter position will also have strong contingency from the likes of experienced Bergen Reilly and freshman Flynn.
Rebekah Allick talks about the transition under Nebraska coach Dani Busboom Kelly
Nebraska Volleyball senior Rebekah Allick expressed her thoughts on the transition of the program under Dani Busboom Kelly after the first spring game of the season.
Speaking in a press conference, Allick said that this transition under Kelly is one of the easiest she has had in her career. She also mentioned that the transparent quality of Kelly has helped her in understanding what the latter wants. Allick said (via Hail Varsity):
"This has been one of the easiest transitions of my career, from being a freshman to then a returner and now I'm a senior and you thought a head coach could rock some things and she's just been incrdibly trasnparent and that's helped me a lot in buying into what she has to offer here." (6:56 onwards).
During the conversation, Allick also credited John Cook for building Nebraska Volleyball into a team that can bring in players despite the head coach of the program.