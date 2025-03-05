Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick reacts as Nashville announced as host for Broadway Block Party women's volleyball tournament

Rebekah Allick made her feelings known about the Nebraska Volleyball clash against Kentucky at the Broadway Block Party, scheduled for August 31, 2025, after Nashville was announced as the host. Allick recently helped her team win at the Beach Volleyball season, trouncing Ottawa 5-0.

Allick, the senior middle blocker in the Nebraska program, recorded eight kills and 10 blocks in the semifinal match against the eventual champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions. Though the Cornhuskers failed to advance to the final, they have set their sights on a stronger season in 2025.

As seniors Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason transitioned to professional volleyball and head coach John Cook stepped down, the players focused on the beach volleyball season. The Nebraska team locked horns with Ottawa, defeating them 5-0. Rebekah Allick paired with Olivia Mauch, edging out Asia Cole and Brittan Lee 21-7, 21-12.

Nashville will host the women’s volleyball games in the new tournament, featuring Nebraska, Kentucky, Purdue, Illinois, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Following that, the Lincoln-born player took to her Instagram story to express excitement about the Broadway Block Party, where the Cornhuskers will face Kentucky on August 31, 2025.

The Nashville Sports Council and ESPN Events-hosted event will feature two more matches; Purdue vs Tennessee and Illinois vs Vanderbilt in the triple-header.

The Nebraska Volleyball team ousted Kentucky at the AVCA First Serve Showcase in 2024.

Nebraska Volleyball senior Rebekah Allick emotionally talked about John Cook's retirement

John Cook first served as Nebraska volleyball head coach Terry Pettit's assistant before succeeding him in 2000. He helped the Cornhuskers to four National championships and several semifinal appearances. As news of Cook's retirement broke, the players reacted emotionally. Rebekah Allick expressed that she wished to win a National title under the legendary coach's tutelage.

"You know I really wanted to win one with him. He's a legend. I've always respected like what he's done and what he's given to the state of Nebraska. It always means a lot to me that we go to small towns and we have in-person admission to these small towns," she said at the press conference.

"We're playing in local high schools. It's really easy to be from a small town and be forgotten about and the fact that we bring one of the most publicized college programs to these small towns so that these little girls, kids, and farmers can have a front-row seat to watch a volleyball game and that means a lot to me. I mean he is not even from here and he wears boots, and belts and is a full-on cowboy now and so that meant a lot to me to come here and see that and it sucks that I don't get to win one with him," the Nebraska Volleyball senior added.

Allick was named in the Academic All-Big Ten for Beach Volleyball in 2024 besides becoming the AVCA First Serve Showcase MVP last season.

