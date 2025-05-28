Nebraska volleyball's Skyler Pierce sends heartwarming birthday message to mother Debe

Talented freshman of the Nebraska Volleyball team, Skyler Pierce, recently shared her heartfelt wishes for her mother, Debe Orosco, on her birthday. The outside hitter helped her team stage an impressive victory over South Dakota State in straight sets on May 3, 2025.

Skyler Pierce is one of the rising players of the Nebraska Volleyball team and registered six kills and three blocks against the South Dakota State matchup, which was played in front of a sold-out crowd at Ord High School in Ord, Nebraska. The Lenexa, Kansas, native was an alternate team member for the U.S. Girls U19 Team, which clinched the first spot at the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championships.

Through her Instagram story, the rising outside hitter shared her heartfelt wishes for her mother, Debe Orosco, on her birthday. She wrote:

"Happy birthday to the best mom. So incredibly grateful to have a mom like you. I love you💗"

Skyler Pierce's story | Source: via @skypierce21 on Instagram

In 2022, Skyler Pierce was selected for the U.S. Girls U19 National Training Team and was also named to the USA Volleyball High Performance Girls Youth A2 Team. In the 2024 Beach volleyball season, the Nebraska Volleyball player concluded her season with a score of 8-5 with Merritt Beason and 9-4 with Laney Choboy.

She is majoring in graphic design, and as a senior at Olathe Northwest High School, she led the team to third place in the Kansas 6A state tournament. She earned multiple accolades during her High School career, including AVCA First-Team High School All-American and Underclass All-American.

Nebraska Volleyball's Skyler Pierce discloses her thoughts on picking volleyball over basketball

In her interview with 1890 Nebraska, Nebraska Volleyball's Skyler Pierce reflected on her admiration for both volleyball and basketball. She further expressed the reasons why she selected volleyball over the other sport, mentioning:

"I just fell in love with volleyball, I think. And before it was like basketball and volleyball, they're pretty different sports, but honestly have a lot of things in common. But it's just like the physicality, volleyball is kind of more teammate...kind of just..everyone's at one point you're bouncing back after another." [1:27 onwards]

She continued:

"So...just a different dynamics of each sport. And I think with the coaching and the teammates that I had in volleyball, it kind of made me fall in love with it even more."

In 2022, as a junior, Pierce was named the MetroKC Volleyball Player of the Year and MVP of the All-Star Game.

