Nebraska Volleyball weekly recap : Key takeaways as Harper Murray and Andi Jackson play crucial fronts to lead team with 11th straight sweep win

The Nebraska volleyball team continues to maintain its unbeaten run in the current season. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have recorded their 20th consecutive victory against the Michigan State Spartans.

Between October 18 and October 25, the Nebraska Volleyball team played around 3 matches in all, including the previous game against the Michigan State Spartans. The Huskers didn't lose a single set for the 11th consecutive time with their victory against the Spartans.

Andi Jackson, who played a crucial role alongside Harper Murray in the recent victory, had once talked about maintaining the unbeaten run this season. In her words,

“It’s a really big deal, especially in the Big Ten. (The sweep streak) is something to be proud of, and we’re not done yet. There’s still a lot of work to do and we’re only five weeks in. We don’t want to take anything for granted, and we’re not done.” [via The Daily Nebraskan]

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will now rest for a while. They will compete against the Wisconsin Badgers on October 31 for the first time this season.

Nebraska Volleyball's invincible run since September 2025

With their recent victory against the Michigan State Spartans, the Nebraska Volleyball teams have won 20 games in a row. Interestingly, this is Nebraska Volleyball's 11th straight sweep this season.

The last time Nebraska Volleyball conceded a set was during the game against the Creighton Bluejays held on September 16. The Huskers edged out the Creighton team in an intense game by 3-2. Since then, the Nebraska Volleyball team hasn't lost a single set, let alone a match.

Nebraska Volleyball's recent victory over the Michigan State Spartans

The Nebraska Volleyball team won against the Michigan State Spartans for the second time in a row, in less than a fortnight. The last time the two teams met each other was on October 17, when the Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Michigan State Spartans by 3-0.

After losing two consecutive sets by 15-25, the Michigan State Spartans fought back in the third set. At one moment, it looked as if the Spartans could get back into the game with the score being around 9-11. However, the Nebraska Volleyball team bounced back to win the set by 25-18.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick opens up about her unwavering mental approach

Rebekah Allick [Jersey No. 5] in action during the NCAA Championship 2024 semifinals [Image Source : Getty]

Rebekah Allick, one of the three skippers for the Nebraska Volleyball team this season, recently opened up about her unwavering mental approach throughout the current season. In the post-match press conference, the 21-year-old middle blocker remarked,

"Kind of what I was speaking to earlier, like just being really hard on yourself when it doesn't click right away, and just for her to feed you again, it really like snips that conversation down your head like over. It's like there is no time for that. Like, there's no pity party."

The middle blocker further added,

"I need you to get up, and I need you to kill this ball. And so, you know, she doesn't say that, but to me, it's like when you reinforce an attacker like that, it builds so much confidence and trust that, okay, yeah, you didn't get the first time, but I need you up again. Like, you're not done just because it didn't work. So, I loved it." (8:30 onwards)

Rebekah Allick was previously praised for her conduct by the head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team, Dani Busboom Kelly. Kelly labeled Allick as the best 'out-of-system' setter.

