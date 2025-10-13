Nebraska Volleyball weekly recap: Key takeaways from Huskers’ victories over Washington and Purdue

Nebraska Volleyball has had an immensely successful last week that saw the side clinch 3-0 victories against Washington and Purdue. With these victories, Dani Busboom Kelly's side extended their winning streak to 16 matches in the 2025 season.

One of the major perpetrators behind this success of the Huskers is the attacking front of the team, which includes the likes of outside hitter Harper Murray, middle blocker Andi Jackson. Murray was immensely consistent in both the Washington and Purdue matches and concluded the games with 12 and 16 kills, respectively.

Jackson, too, complemented Murray well and scored over 10 kills in these matches. Senior Rebekah Allick also plays a crucial part with Jackson in the middle of the court and is a pivotal part of Kelly's lineup, too.

Another major component that has worked well for the Huskers is the important contributions from new players on the team. For instance, freshman Virginia Adriano contributed 9 kills during the Washington game, and Allie Sczech chipped in with 5 in the limited time she got against Purdue.

Setter Bergen Reilly has also been impressively consistent throughout the season in her position, and her performances were no different last week. The Nebraska Volleyball junior registered 34 assists against Washington and then added 44 against Purdue to complement the attacking front.

But what about the defence of the team on the court? Laney Choboy and Olivia Mauch got it covered for the Huskers. Both defensive specialists of the team have been staggering in the games against Washington and Purdue, which helped the team to victories.

Nebraska head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts after the team's victory against Purdue on Saturday

Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known after the convincing 3-0 victory against Purdue. Speaking after the match, Kelly heaped praise on her team for the dominant performance on the court. She said (via Hurrdat Sports):

"I just thought one of the most impressive things of our game today is that we got better and better throughout the match, and it felt like as Purdue was trying to adjust, we were one step ahead. So just really impressive effort by our team."

During the conversation, the Nebraska Volleyball coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, also lauded Harper Murray for her impressive attacking performance in the game.

Who are the opponents of Nebraska Volleyball in the upcoming week of the 2025 season?

After their immense success last week, the Nebraska Volleyball team has two away matches lined up in the upcoming week. Dani Busboom Kelly's side will face Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Friday, October 17, and then will travel to the Crisler Center to face Michigan on Sunday, October 19.

