"Need to start being on my best behavior"- Noah Lyles' fiancee Junelle Bromfield makes hilarious admission as she joins him at USATF Championships

Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, made a hilarious admission as she was caught making faces when the cameras panned at her at the 2025 USATF National Outdoor Championships. Lyles won the 100m heat but pulled out of the competition, announcing that he would only run the 200m at the Nationals.

Noah Lyles, having received a 100m bye into the 2025 Worlds for his title-winning performance in 2023, won the heat in 10.05 on the first day of the USATF Nationals. Later, he announced that he would sit out the remaining rounds and only focus on the 200m.

Junelle Bromfield, who accompanied him to the meet, was locked in on the performances until getting caught playfully making faces as the camera panned at Lyles and her. She shared the moment on her Instagram handle, promising to behave herself next time.

"I need to start being on my best behaviour"

Lyles' fiancee makes a funny admission; Instagram - @junellebromfield

Bromfield and Lyles, long-time lovers who share the same passion for track, got engaged in October last year, months after their successful Olympic campaigns in Paris. The couple has been gearing up for a spring wedding, and would have a guest list including Olympians and sports stars. The theme will honor Bromfield's Jamaican roots, and the reigning 100m world champion plans to make their reception livey, mixing cultures. (via The Knot)

Noah Lyles revealed his goals for the 2025 season

Noah Lyles at the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles hasn't had a great season this year, being sidelined for a number of races due to an injury. He had two Diamond League podium finishes in July. Rested and recovered, Lyles wishes to save his best for the 2025 World Championships, pulling out of the 100m at the National Championships. In an interview recently, he expressed his wish to be the first to achieve a quadruple in the 200m and become the 100m World Champion for the second time with resolution.

"Well, nobody's been able to go world champion-Olympics-world championship win in the 100m. Let's be the first. And I don't think anybody's done the quadruple in the 200m, so let's be first. Again, it's reinventing... constantly finding that next motivation. And sometimes it's very hard, but that's when you got to take a second, re-evaluate, get calm, get quiet. And then find yourself and know which direction you're going to head in."

Noah Lyles holds an American record in the half lap and his time is the third-fastest of all time. He achieved a three-peat at the 2023 Worlds, winning the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay titles.

