Transgender runner Nikki Hiltz drops 2-word reaction on being followed online by Billie Jean King

American track and field athlete Nikki Hiltz recently shared their reaction as a former tennis player and WTA No.1, Billie Jean King, followed them on social media. This comes after Hiltz' heroics at the Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, where they won the 800m event and finished 3rd over the 1500m distance.

Owing to this, Hiltz finished second to Diribe Welteji in the overall standings of the slam. Just a few days later, the 30-year-old was followed by one of the most decorated tennis players in the history of the sport, King, on her Instagram.

Hiltz shared a screenshot of the notification that Hiltz received after the legendary tennis player followed them on Instagram, via their story. They further dropped a two-word reaction and added:

"I've peaked"

Screenshot of Hiltz's story (Image via: Hiltz's Instagram)

Nikki Hiltz started off their 2025 track and field season at the Boston University Classic, where they won the 3000m short track event and failed to finish the 5000m short track event. They also competed at the Millrose Games and finished third (run time of 4:23.50 in the mile).

Nikki Hiltz talks about their performance at the 205 US Indoors

Nikki Hiltz (Image via: Getty)

Nikki Hiltz recently shared their thoughts after winning the 1500m US indoor title last month. Notably, Hiltz also won the 3000m title (run time of 8:48.28) along with winning the 1500m event (4:05.76).

Speaking after their victory, Hiltz expressed their happiness and said that the race would be much faster in the 1500m field during the competition, but none of the other athletes took the opportunity to do it. Hiltz stated (via Citius Meg, 00:01 onwards):

"I did it, it felt good, I thought it was going to be a little faster no one really wanted to take it. You know position is everything indoors and I saw two to go and I was like I'm just going to make my move now and then defend instead of attack and it all worked out."

Hiltz further opined that their priority was between winning a race and registering fast run times, and said:

"I don't care how fast I run, I want to win. Obviously, you need fast times to do that like I want to win Worlds, I have to be in 3:50's, so yeah it's more exciting to win races than times."

During the conversation, Hiltz also remarked that run times cannot be compared across generations but winning gold medals are beyond that.

