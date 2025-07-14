Noah Lyles and other athletes react as Tara Davis Woodhall's husband Hunter pens message after achieving massive milestone

Noah Lyles, Justin Gatlin and several other athletes reacted after Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall shared an emotional note celebrating his new 400m T62 world record of 45.70 seconds. A few weeks earlier, the Paralympic athlete competed in the men’s 200m T62/T64 race at the Prefontaine Classic. Then, on Saturday, July 12, he competed in a 400-meter event in Manhattan, where he set the world record.

After achieving this major feat, Hunter Woodhall shared a note on Instagram expressing gratitude to his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, his team, the sport, and the community that has supported him.

“Reflecting on yesterday’s race and I’m grateful. Grateful for my wife who makes me better every day. Grateful for my team who keeps me prepared. Grateful for the sport that has given me so much. Grateful for the community that has supported me”

Hunter Woodhall added that he has been aiming for a sub-45 for years and encouraged others to trust the process and keep moving forward, even when progress feels slow:

“I’ve been chasing 45 seconds for nearly a decade. Definition of trust the process 😂 There will be times where it feels like nothing is going the right direction. But just trust and keep moving forward—it’s preparing you for something bigger! You win or you learn, and yesterday felt like a win. #worldrecord”

For Hunter Woodhall’s major career milestone, he received well-deserved praise from athletes, including Noah Lyles, Justin Gatlin and others.

The reigning 100m Olympic champion, Noah Lyles, commented:

“Congratulations 🍾”

Justin Gatlin wrote:

“World record holder!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Trenten Merrill added:

“An absolute legend 🐐”

Wife Tara Davis-Woodhall wrote:

“So so proud of you honey bunny”

Meanwhile, Noah Lyles recently ran his first 200m race of the season at the Monaco Diamond League and secured the title on Friday, July 11. Lyles defeated 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo and claimed the win with a time of 19.88s.

Noah Lyles shares his U.S. Championships strategy after Monaco Diamond League triumph

Noah Lyles made his 200m season debut at the Monaco Diamond League and has yet to compete in an individual 100m this season. After his Diamond League appearance, he shared his plans for the upcoming World Championships.

“So the plan had been to run the 200 so far. We'll make a decision after London, after I get my first 100 in, and we'll move from there,” said Lyles. (via Flotrack)

Lyles will next head to the London Diamond League Meet on Saturday, July 19, where he will race his first 100m of the season.

