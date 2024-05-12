Noah Lyles' brother Josephus clocks blistering 100m and 200m at the Pure Athletics Sprint Elite Meet 2024

Noah Lyles' brother Josephus competed at the PURE Athletics Sprint Elite Meet to win the 200m dash and break the 10s mark for the first time in his career. This win came a week before his UA/Lyles Foundation Invitational stint alongside his brother.

Josephus first entered the professional track arena with his brother Noah in 2016, after both signed a long-term deal with Adidas.

At the World Junior Championships in 2014, younger Lyles was part of the 4x100m relay team which won the gold. The same year, after being on crutches due to a twisted ankle, he won the 400m dash at the New Balance Nationals, alongside his brother, who secured silver in the 200m feat. The former's best time in the 200m (19.93s) placed him on the all-time list of the top 100 sprinters.

On May 11, 2024, at the Nationals Athletics Sprint Elite Meet, Josephus Lyles clocked in at 20.05s to secure the most coveted 200m gold podium. Though he didn't compete in the 100m finals, his heat time went sub-10 for the first all-time conditions. He clocked a stunning 9.97s to achieve a first in his career.

The Clermont crowd accoladed the track athlete for his performances, but his feeling of satisfaction shone through on his X (formerly Twitter) post. He quoted Vince Anderson and shared the screenshots of Half-Mile Running's official results page.

His caption reads:

"I know who I am. I know what I am capable of. I know what I am here to do - Vince Anderson."

Josephus Lyles credits brother Noah for helping him focus

Noah Lyles has been the primary reason behind Josephus' track career. Before competing for the first time as a pro athlete in 2017, the latter had told NBC Sports that had it not been for his elder brother, he wouldn't have made waves on the track.

"The only reason I run track is because of Noah, honestly. When I first started track, I quit because I didn’t like it," Josephus said.

Originally leaned toward basketball, Josephus finally found solace in the track, which was apparent from his words:

"Turns out I was really good."

In 2016, before the Rio Olympics trials, Noah Lyles passed through, but his brother sat out because of a torn right hip flexor. Noah had said that he had never stopped supporting his younger brother during those hard times.

"I never try to forget that I can be in that same position of being injured, and he could be the one doing well. So I want to always be able to bring good support to him," Noah said (via NBC Sports).