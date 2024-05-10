Noah Lyles and his brother Josephus Lyles set to clash at the upcoming Adidas Atlanta City Games

Sprint three-peat icon Noah Lyles will battle it out with his brother Josephus Lyles at the Adiddas Atlanta City Games, slated for May 18, 2024. Lyles' sibling is a year younger than him and both commenced their professional track career in July 2016, the same year they signed with Adidas.

Noah Lyles, 26, began his 2024 outdoor season with the Tom Jones Invitational, smoothly outpacing US counterpart Kenny Bednarek by running the 100m dash in 10.01m. Soon after, to maintain his winning streak, he won the 100m in 9.96s at the USATF Bermuda Grand Prix, his first global outdoor event of 2024.

These wins were followed by his sprint treble at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which earned him a 200m position right behind track great Usain Bolt in the world standings.

On the other hand, Josephus Lyles, having run the 100m in 10.04 at the Kirk Baptise Spring Break Invitational on March 14, 2024, recorded his personal best in that event. Also, a 200m specialist like brother Noah Lyles, Josephus Lyles has secured a spot in the top 100 list for his personal best time of 19.93s.

On May 18, 2024, the Atlanta City Games (formerly Adidas Games), the annual track and field meet in Atlanta, Georgia, will welcome the siblings, who will go head-on in the 150m. Track and Field Gazette's X post features the entries, and both the Lyles brothers lit up the roster.

"Men's 150m entries - Atlanta City Games"

The names that accompanied Lyles and his brother on the list were South African sprinter Akani Simbine, Anguilla-born British sprinter Zharnel Hughes, and Dominican Republic athlete Alexander Ogando.

Josephus Lyles will join Noah Lyles for the UA/Lyles Foundation Invitational

Set to take place on May 19, 2024, the Union Athletics-hosted UA/Lyles Foundation Invitational will open its gates just the day after the Atlanta City Games. The Noah Lyles Foundation-collaborated event is designed to inspire and empower the next generation of track athletes through wellness and health. Affirming their entry at the Invitational, Noah Lyles took to his X handle to post a collage of his brother and him and captioned:

"DMV we coming your way! P.s yes we will be there"

In an interview with the Washington Post, Josephus Lyles shed light on how the siblings decided to not split and turn professional sprinters instead of heading to college, while they watched the 2012 London Olympics broadcast.

"We'd been debating it, and we agreed early on, it's either both of us go pro or we both go to college. We're not going to split."