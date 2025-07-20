Noah Lyles’ fiancée Junelle Bromfield catches up with American's rival Kishane Thompson after latter leads Jamaica to World Championships spot

Noah Lyles' fiancée, Junelle Bromfield, recently met with her countryman, Kishane Thompson. This comes just a few hours after Thompson's impressive performance at the London Diamond League on Saturday, July 19.

The 2024 Olympics silver medalist was part of the Jamaican quartet that competed in the 4x100m relays. Even though it was a non-Diamond League event, this relay was a crucial one for the Jamaica 4x100m team as they were required to register less than 38.15 seconds to qualify for the Tokyo Worlds through World rankings.

The Thompson-led Jamaican side didn't disappoint as they managed to clock 37.80 seconds with valuable contributions from Oblique Seville and other teammates too. Just a few hours later, after the meeting, Thompson met fellow Jamaican athlete Bromfield, who was there in the stands to support Lyles.

Bromfield shared a selfie with Thompson on her Instagram stories after the latter helped the Jamaican 4x100m relay team qualify for the Worlds.

Kishane Thompson with Lyles' fiancée and Jamaican athlete Bromfield (image via: @junellebromfield)

Notably, Thompson is one of the major competitors of Lyles, especially over the 100m distance, and will also pose a serious threat at the upcoming World Championships in September. Lyles, however, has a positive 2-0 H2H record so far against Thompson.

Junelle Bromfield's fiancé, Noah Lyles, also competed at the London event on Saturday and clinched a second place in the 100m event, just behind Seville. This was his first 100m race of the 2025 season, which came just a couple of weeks after the Monaco Diamond League, where he opened his 200m account and also won that event.

Noah Lyles made his feelings known after the 100m season opener at the London Diamond League

Noah Lyles at the London event (Image via: Getty)

Noah Lyles shared his thoughts after facing a defeat at the hands of Oblique Seville at the London Diamond League. Speaking after his race, Lyles said that he is quite content with his 100m season opener during the event.

Additionally, Lyles also mentioned that he was trying not to let Oblique Seville's presence on the track get to his head and chase it like any other race. He said (via Wanda Diamond League):

"I feel great after that, I feel extremely healthy and I am feeling no pain. I wanted the win but I think it was my fastest ever season opener, so I will take that result today. You are going to see Oblique (Seville) out there and just be like, ok, do not let it get to your head, just go and try and chase them, just reel them in little by little, just like any race."

Following his victory over Lyles in London, Seville also expressed self-admiration for his performance in a star-studded field.

