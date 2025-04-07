Noah Lyles, MyKayla Skinner and other athletes react as Grant Holloway announces engagement

Several top personalities, such as Noah Lyles and MyKayla Skinner, shared their reactions as Grant Holloway announced his engagement with his girlfriend, Katie Chronister. Holloway and Chronister have been together since their collegiate days at the University of Florida.

Holloway competed for the University's track and field team and also bagged several NCAA titles, while Chronister was a softball pitcher during her University days. After dating for all these years, the 110m hurdles Olympic champion announced her engagement to Chronister.

Holloway shared a few glimpses of his engagement with Chronister on his Instagram handle, where his fiancée can be seen flaunting her new engagement ring.

Noah Lyles reacted to the post and dropped a one-word comment in the comment section. He wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉"

Noah Lyles' comment on Holloway's post - Source: via: @flaamingoo_ on Instagram

2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, MyKayla Skinner also conveyed her best wishes for Chronister and Holloway as she wrote:

"congrats!!!!!"

MyKayla Skinner's comment on Holloway's post - Source: via: @flaamingoo_ on Instagram

"Congratulations 😍🔥🔥," wrote Lyles' fiance Junelle Bromfield.

Junelle Bromfield's comment on Holloway's post - Source: via: @flaamingoo_ on Instagram

Grant Holloway recently registered some impressive performances in his indoor 2025 track season. He won the 110m hurdles event in Nanjing at the 2025 World Indoor Championships, thereby bagging the third Indoor World gold of his career. Notably, he also had impressive performances at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and the US Indoor Nationals.

Grant Holloway shares his thoughts on non-participation at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track

Holloway during his 60m hurdles event at the 2025 World Indoor Championships (Image via: Getty)

Grant Holloway recently explained the reason for not signing with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league. Holloway and other top athletes such as Noah Lyles have distanced themselves from the GST.

In an interview after Holloway's performance at the 2025 World Indoors, Holloway said that his aspirations would be fulfilled better if he were not aligned with the Grand Slam Track. Additionally, he mentioned that Johnson and the GST committee have approached him to sign, but he has denied it. Talking to FloTrack, he said (00:11 onwards):

"No it's tough only because with the Diamond League and everything going on, it's one of the things where I try to put myself in the best position to win the 110m hurdles."

"I know Michael Johnson and Grand Slam committee has reached out to me, I told both of them that it's a great idea, it's going to be very successful but it's not a great idea for Grant Holloway. As it grows I am wishing the success for the program and the system but I don't think it's the best thing for me," he added.

During the conversation, Holloway also clarified that his decision to not participate in the league wasn't influenced by the fact that GST athletes have to compete in a 100m race along with the 110m hurdles event, but more because the schedule and system don't align with what is best for him.

