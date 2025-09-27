Noah Lyles praises Japanese fans following gift shower at World Athletics Championships

American track star Noah Lyles took to social media to share his appreciation for the crowd in Japan after his impressive performances at the World Athletics Championships 2025. Lyles interacted with many fans at the championships, including signing autographs and receiving Dragon Ball Z-related gifts. He also hosted an after-party for all the athletes at the World Championships in Tokyo on September 21st.

Noah Lyles managed to win his fourth consecutive world title in the 200m, recording a time of 19.52s to finish first ahead of Kenny Bednarek and Bryan Levell. Additionaly, Lyles won a bronze medal in the 100m finals and was also part of the Men's United States 4x100m relay team that won gold. He now has 10 World Championship medals to his name, and will definitely be gunning for more.

In a story shared on Instagram, Lyles reacted to a video that showed his interactions with fans at the World Championships in Tokyo. One of the fans in the video even gave him a Dragon Ball Z related gift.

"By far the most generous crowd I ever had the pleasure of running for 🫶,"

Still taken from Lyles' Instagram (Source: @nojo18/Instagram)

After the World Championships, Noah Lyles recently attended WWE Smackdown, where he sat in the front row. The event was hosted at the Kia Center in Florida.

Noah Lyles makes feelings known on the future of sprinting

Lyles at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles discussed the future of sprinting after his remarkable performance at the World Athletics Championships. In an interview with the Guardian, Lyles said:

“The future of sprinting is hazy right now. There is so much talent, there is so much room for growth and there are so many new personalities coming up, but I feel the way that the sport is right now, nobody knows which direction to go in. Somebody was asking me to give some advice to Letsile [Tebogo] and I was like, ‘to be honest, you’ve just got to be yourself’,"

"We want to come out here and be showmen and give our greatest performances, but we also want to be ourselves, and I think that sometimes we’re not allowed to be ourselves out of fear of how people will perceive us, knowing that this is just a sport. It’s just a sport, guys, nobody’s dying at the end of the day. Let’s enjoy these moments as much as possible."

Noah Lyles sent a heartfelt message to Letsile Tebogo after the 200m finals at the World Championships, encouraging the Botswanan to showboat more often.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More