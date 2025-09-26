Noah Lyles admits the one condition he’d fear racing Tyreek Hill

Olympic gold medal track and field star Noah Lyles only fears racing NFL star Tyreek Hill on one condition.
Lyles was interviewed on Speakeasy today, where he was asked about a potential race against the Miami Dolphins wide receiver. Specifically, Lyles was asked about any conditions in a potential race against Hill that he'd be worried about. Lyles said if he were to race Hill in a five-meter race on grass, then he may have reason to worry.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"5m in grass," Lyles simply responded.
Lyles has won gold medals in both 100 and 200-meter events, including an Olympic gold medal in 2024, representing the United States, in Paris last year. Many have speculated whether Lyles could beat Hill in a straight-up race, given Hill is known for his explosive speed, which has been the downfall of many opposing NFL secondaries on game day.
Out of college, Hill was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but did record a tremendous 4.29 40-yard dash time at the West Alabama Pro Day, which caught the eyes of many NFL scouts. Hill was eventually a fifth-round draft pick (165th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Tyreek Hill hopes to return to dominant form with Dolphins in 2025
Hill enters his fourth season with the Miami Dolphins as the 2025 season gets underway. He was traded to Miami from the Chiefs in 2022 in exchange for a package of draft picks, before signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the Dolphins, which netted him $72.2 million guaranteed.
In his first two seasons with the Dolphins in 2022 and 2023, respectively, Hill posted over 1,700 receiving yards each. In fact, in 2023, Hill posted 1,799 receiving yards, just one yard shy of the 1,800-yard mark. The latter was a career-high for Hill, beating out his previous record, which he set the previous year.
However, in 2024, Hill saw a significant drop in production, likely due to the injury woes of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He finished the season with 959 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and just 81 receptions. Through three weeks of football in 2025, Hill has seen steady production thus far, with 15 receptions, 198 receiving yards, and one touchdown.
Hill and the Dolphins currently hold a 0-3 record in the NFL, joining the New York Jets as the only winless team in the AFC East. That will likely change when the Dolphins and Jets meet on Monday Night Football next week, on September 29, for their Week Four matchup.
Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.