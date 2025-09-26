Noah Lyles admits the one condition he’d fear racing Tyreek Hill

Olympic gold medal track and field star Noah Lyles only fears racing NFL star Tyreek Hill on one condition.

Ad

Lyles was interviewed on Speakeasy today, where he was asked about a potential race against the Miami Dolphins wide receiver. Specifically, Lyles was asked about any conditions in a potential race against Hill that he'd be worried about. Lyles said if he were to race Hill in a five-meter race on grass, then he may have reason to worry.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"5m in grass," Lyles simply responded.

Lyles has won gold medals in both 100 and 200-meter events, including an Olympic gold medal in 2024, representing the United States, in Paris last year. Many have speculated whether Lyles could beat Hill in a straight-up race, given Hill is known for his explosive speed, which has been the downfall of many opposing NFL secondaries on game day.

Out of college, Hill was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but did record a tremendous 4.29 40-yard dash time at the West Alabama Pro Day, which caught the eyes of many NFL scouts. Hill was eventually a fifth-round draft pick (165th overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ad

Tyreek Hill hopes to return to dominant form with Dolphins in 2025

NFL: New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

Hill enters his fourth season with the Miami Dolphins as the 2025 season gets underway. He was traded to Miami from the Chiefs in 2022 in exchange for a package of draft picks, before signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the Dolphins, which netted him $72.2 million guaranteed.

Ad

In his first two seasons with the Dolphins in 2022 and 2023, respectively, Hill posted over 1,700 receiving yards each. In fact, in 2023, Hill posted 1,799 receiving yards, just one yard shy of the 1,800-yard mark. The latter was a career-high for Hill, beating out his previous record, which he set the previous year.

However, in 2024, Hill saw a significant drop in production, likely due to the injury woes of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He finished the season with 959 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and just 81 receptions. Through three weeks of football in 2025, Hill has seen steady production thus far, with 15 receptions, 198 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Hill and the Dolphins currently hold a 0-3 record in the NFL, joining the New York Jets as the only winless team in the AFC East. That will likely change when the Dolphins and Jets meet on Monday Night Football next week, on September 29, for their Week Four matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.