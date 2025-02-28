Noah Lyles reveals details of 2026 wedding with Junelle Bromfield, including possible date and venue

American track and field athlete Noah Lyles recently revealed his thoughts about getting married. The 100m Olympic champion got engaged to girlfriend Junelle Bromfield last year in October.

The two have been quite social about their relationship, with Lyles posting a heartfelt birthday note for his fiancée a couple of weeks back. Amid this, Lyles shed light on his marriage plans with Bromfield during a podcast appearance.

The 27-year-old revealed that he is planning to get married next year in Georgia and also mentioned a probable date (April 4) for the event. Additionally, he also said that he has spoken to the wedding planners and has asked for a wedding tent for the reception ceremony. Lyles said (via Toure Show):

"It's gonna be next year, we are flirting with the date of April 4. I have hired a wedding planner, me and my fiancée, we have hired a wedding planner. It's most likely going to be in Georgia. It's this glass tent wedding venue, I said that I wanted to have a reception in a glass tent."

Further speaking about the capacity of the glass tent, Lyles said:

"Probably gonna be around 250 because that's how much it can hold. The venue is gonna be 40-50 but on top of that you have to reserve the lodging houses they have there."

Noah Lyles shared the importance behind beating Tyreek Hill in a race

Lyles in Boston before his 60m race at the 2025 NB Indoor Grand Prix (Image via: Getty Images)

Noah Lyles explained the reason behind his motivation to beat Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a race. The two athletes have been going through a feud for the past couple of months, with Hill also issuing a challenge to the track athlete for a race.

Lyles recently remarked that he has done everything he could to be the best, such as performing at the Olympics and the World Championships, and also mentioned that he will beat Hill if necessary to prove the validity of his point. He said (via People):

"I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it's needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I'm the world's fastest, then it's gonna be done."

During the conversation, Noah Lyles also shared that he calls himself the world's fastest man because he raises his hand and performs at every big event provided to him.

