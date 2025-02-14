Tyreek Hill promises race with Olympian Noah Lyles months after online beef

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill says he will race Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles soon. The announcement was made in an interview published on Thursday.

Hill and Lyles have taken shots at one another in the past, and the receiver wanted to set up a race. Earlier in August, the wide receiver said he could beat Lyles in a 100-meter race. However, talks simmered while Hill was playing, but now that the offseason has kicked off, Hill and Lyles said in a joint interview with People that they will go toe-to-toe soon.

The race will happen sometime this year before Lyles competes in the U.S. Championships this July, with a location yet to be decided. But both men agreed in the interview that the race would happen.

"This has been an ongoing thing for, quite some time now, and I mean, everybody's seen the back and forth on social media," Hill, 30, said. "I've been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like."

Meanwhile, Lyles plans to dominate and prove to Hill and the casual fan there is a major difference between the two in speed. On Feb. 2, Lyles even sported a "Tyreek Could Never" poster at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where he won his fourth straight 60m race.

"I think it speaks for itself," Lyles said. "Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win.

"That's why I'm the world's fastest. I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it's needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I'm the world's fastest, then it's gonna be done."

No matter where Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill go head-to-head, many fans will be tuning in to watch it.

Tyreek Hill says he 'loves' Miami as he apologizes for comments

After the Miami Dolphins failed to make the playoffs, Tyreek Hill said he was out of there as he wanted to play for a team that would make the playoffs. However, after some time, Hill walked back on his comments and publicly apologized.

"I don't want to go nowhere. I love [Miami], my family loves it," Hill said on the 'Up & Adams' show. "It's an amazing thing, man. We are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years. Obviously, this year was hard.

"If guys continue to buy in, to what coach is building and the culture that he's trying to build, it's going to be an amazing thing."

Tyreek Hill recorded 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.

