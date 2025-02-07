"He's doing that for clout": Tyreek Hill re-ignites beef with Noah Lyles with bold claims about 'staged' race

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill dismissed Olympic champion Noah Lyles' public challenge. Hill questioned if Lyles would have displayed his provocative message had he lost the race.

The rivalry pits NFL speed against Olympic track prowess. Lyles enters as the reigning Paris Olympic 100m champion, while Hill boasts track experience from his pre-NFL days.

On February 7, 2025, Hill appeared on the Up & Adams show to address Lyles' "Tyreek Could Never" message. The track star revealed this message after winning the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix 60m on February 2.

"No, I don't [have the same respect for Lyles]... I actually did see Noah Lyles' sign, because my wife showed me. It was crazy. Because I'm like, bro, what if you would have lost that race, would you would have showed that then? Or what? He's doing that for clout, obviously, he trying to grow the sport of track, which is a beautiful thing, but it's like, if you gonna call me out, bro, like, go ahead and finish the job," said Hill (1:57:00)

Lyles won the 60m in 6.52 seconds, continuing his dominance after a 6.43 personal best at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships. Tyreek Hill's last track appearance yielded a 6.70 in the 2023 USATF Masters Indoor Championships.

Tyreek Hill is ready for the challenge

Tyreek Hill's immediate readiness contrasts with his view of Lyles' motives:

"I'm the cheetah. I can do this anytime, man. But for him, he feel like he got a lot to lose," Tyreek Hill declared.

Speaking to Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports, Lyles threw down the gauntlet (Feb 2):

"When you're ready to actually put some words down and you're actually ready to race, see me. I'm right here. I ain't going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season's over. You ain't got no excuse now."

Lyles' Olympic victory came in 9.79 seconds. Tyreek Hill's best 100m time of 10.19 from 2012 ranks outside the top-10 fastest NFL players ever.

Their exchange follows Lyles' historic performance at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. The meet featured the first clash between Olympic 100m champions since Usain Bolt faced Justin Gatlin in 2017.

Lyles plans to focus on September's World Outdoor Championships in Tokyo. But he's made it clear: the door remains open for Hill to back up his words on the track.

