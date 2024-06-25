Noah Lyles shares first glimpse of Nike-sponsored Team USA uniform for Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles has shared a first look of his Nike-designed Team USA uniform that he will wear in his second Olympic appearance in Paris this year. Lyles secured his Olympic berth after finishing first in the 100m race at the US Olympic Trials.

Noah Lyles headlined the 2024 Track and Field Trials, where he clocked a speed of 9.92s in the 100m Round 1. He ran in a wind-aided time of 9.80s in the semifinals and equaled his personal best in the final. He won the 100m Trials final in 9.83s, the same time he achieved at the 2023 World Championships.

Lyles thus earned his seat on the Paris Olympics 100m roster. Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley will accompany him, fresh off their respective second and third-place finishes at the Olympic Trials.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the six-time world champion pulled off a fine front double bicep pose, wearing the red-and-blue striped Team USA uniform designed by Nike.

Nike extended its contract with Team USA for an additional 23 years and will remain its apparel sponsor at the Olympics and World Championships through 2040.

Team USA uniforms by Nike were released earlier this year, which left the internet in a frenzy for the irregularities in design in the women's uniforms.

Noah Lyles hasn't been upfront with his opinions on the new Nike kits. However, he picked the '2004 and 2012' Olympic uniforms as his favored ones after an X user posted a collage of apparel progression over the years.

Noah Lyles unveils the real reason behind his 60m indoor races in 2024

Noah Lyles won in a world-leading time of 6.43s in the 60m at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships. He further raced at the 2024 World Indoor Championships and finished behind gold winner Christian Coleman.

Being a 100m and 200m specialist, running the 60m was unlikely but he was strategical about it. After qualifying for Paris, he said that those events helped him run faster at the Trials.

"That was the goal [at trials]: Win from the 60 meters each time. That's why I did so many 60s indoor. I was preparing, getting faster and faster each time," Lyles said. (via ESPN)

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Lyles couldn't be a part of the 100m roster since he failed to advance from the heats. However, he won the bronze in the 200m race behind fellow Paris Olympian Kenny Bednarek.