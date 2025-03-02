Noah Lyles thanks fans as he celebrates a major off-track milestone after working hard on the project for over 2 years

Noah Lyles celebrated the achievement of his eponymous YouTube channel reaching 300k followers, a testament to two years of hard work. Lyles especially documents his track training sessions in his channel besides hosting guests on his podcast.

Noah Lyles won his maiden 100m Olympic gold in Paris 2024, followed by clinching the 200m bronze. He ruled himself out from the 4x100m relay after COVID-19 detection. Although his 2024 season ended with the Games stint, he made a victorious return in 2025.

Lyles won the 60m dash at the New Balance Grand Prix, his first top-level win since Paris. It also marked his first indoor achievement of the 2025 track season. Soon after, the 27-year-old celebrated another milestone, reaching 300k subscribers on YouTube.

He took to his Instagram stories to celebrate the accomplishment, captioning it:

"We did it! 300k"

Noah Lyles celebrates 300k YouTube subscribers; Instagram - @noahlyles

Before the 2025 New Balance feat, Lyles announced his return in style with a stylish video with his fiancee Junelle Bromfield's voiceover. The video, directed by Jack Nelsen, was posted on his YouTube channel. It featured the reigning 100m Olympic and world champion meditating shirtless by the pool, followed by a clip where he assembled Polaroids. The video ended with him looking over a chopper in the sky.

"They say he was fast, but fast is just the beginning. He returns to inspire, to dominate, to show us once again that anything is possible.."

Noah Lyles - "I'm trying to transcend the sport"

Noah Lyles at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles won the 60m dash at the 2024 New Balance event and repeated his feat in the 2025 edition. After his race, he talked about taking the sport to greater heights since he bore responsibility as the 'world's fastest man'.

"I’m trying to transcend the sport, and my first job is to make sure everybody knows that even though I won the medal, I go everywhere, and I’m going to win because I’m the world’s fastest man," he said.

Lyles added he would not participate in any upcoming indoor races to focus on the World Championships in September.

The six-time world medalist called out football wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, who once challenged the Olympian to compete with him in a 50-yard race. After clocking the fastest time in the 60m, Lyles fashed his bib with 'Tyreek Could Never' written on it, and later said:

"When you’re ready to actually put some words down and you’re actually ready to race, see me. I’m right here. I ain’t going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season’s over. You ain’t got no excuse now," he said later.

Lyles was one of the highlights of the second season of the Sprint docuseries on Netflix and even attended several events after Paris.

