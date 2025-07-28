"Nobody will ever stop me" - Sha'Carri Richardson sends word of caution with grandmother Betty Harp's heartwarming note

Sha'Carri Richardson expressed her love for her grandmother, Betty Harp, after the latter voiced pride in the Olympian in a heartwarming clip. Richardson hasn't had any success on the track this year, and her last podium finish came at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sha'Carri Richardson, who broke the 100m collegiate record at the 2019 NCAA Division I Championships, won two World titles in the 2023 edition. Her personal best time, ran in 2021, made her the sixth fastest woman of all time, but nothing without the unwavering support of her grandmother, Betty Harp. After her biological mother's departure, the 25-year-old's aunt, Shay, stepped into her mother's role, and Betty gifted her some of her fondest memories. Her gradmother also inspired her track career and her aunt introduced her to the track at an early age. Now an established track athlete, Sha'Carri Richardson never fails to commend and pay her gratitude to the people who raised her to become what she is today. In a recent Instagram story, the three-time World medalist shared a heartwarming video of Betty Harp voicing her pride in her and wishing her great accomplishments. The latter shared the anecdote of Richardson running up to hug her after her Tokyo Olympic qualification in 2021. &quot;My grandchildren are my life. They give me that strength to get up the next morning and move around. That's what they do for me. But Sha'Carri, she just make the shot. You see how I crossed that finish line? I'm proud of her. I'm proud of her. Run up the stairs and give me a hug. I'll be waiting on those hugs, to be honest with you. And it feels good. To see her accomplish so much. It's her journey, but I'm gonna ride right there with her. Otherwise she'll become a very intelligent, responsible, young leader.&quot;Richardson sent a caution to her rivals in the caption, reading:&quot;Nobody on this Earth will ever stop me!!! My Grandmother is my sunshine..&quot;Sha'Carri Richardson sends love to her grandmother; Instagram - @itsshacarriRichardson missed competing in the Tokyo Olympics as she tested positive for cannabis, and later reasoned that she had to cope with her biological mother's passing. Sha'Carri Richardson wished to qualify in the 200m at the 2025 World ChampionshipsRichardson at the 2025 Met Gala - (Source: Getty)Being the reigning 100m World champion, Sha'Carri Richardson received a bye in the 100m at the 2025 edition in September. In conversation with fellow track icons at Wanda Diamond League, the LSU alum expressed her wish to be in contention in the 200m as well so she would run at the US National Championships, also the qualification event of the Worlds. &quot;It's definitely an honor that I am the reigning World Champion in the 100m, so, I will be having a bye in the 100m but I plan on competing in the 200 coming up for the trials.&quot;Richardson, often the frontrunner of Nike campaigns, competed at the Prefontaine Classic but faded to a disappointing ninth in the 100m.