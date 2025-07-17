"Not every win comes with gold medal"- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gets candid on ‘special’ week while reflecting on her journey and documentary

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflected on a ‘special’ past week. This included her candid engagement with Marie Claire magazine for its "Women in Sports" issue and the premiere of her documentary, attended by her closest supporters.

Ad

She reflected on her meaningful week, sharing how it felt great to open up in Marie Claire’s issue about life beyond athletics, speaking on handling legacy, being a mother and more. Additionally, she talked about watching her documentary, Winning Against Time: A Year in the Life of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, with her loved ones, which made her emotional.

In a recent Instagram post, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce expressed her thoughts, sharing:

“This past week has been special. I got the chance to open up in new ways-first through @MarieClaire’s “Women in Sports” issue, where I spoke on what it really means to be a woman in this game.”

Ad

Trending

“Then came the premiere of Winning Against Time in New York—my first time seeing my documentary with a small group of people who’ve supported me through it all. That film holds some of the most difficult and defining moments of my 2024 season. Watching it back… it was emotional. Real,” the 38-year-old added.

Ad

Ad

While the release date for the sport documentary isn’t released yet, it has been directed by Tiffany McNeill with a screentime of 56 minutes in English language.

Track and field athletes pay tribute to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she competes in her final season

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at Doha Diamond League 2025 press conference (Photo by Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Many track and field athletes paid tribute to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce following their appearances at the Prefontaine Classic 2025. During an interaction with track and field analyst Katelyn Hutchison, who was part of Athlos’ team, the athletes got candid about their thoughts on the 10-time world champion sprinter. Masai Russell, the 100m hurdles Olympic champion, said:

Ad

“I would just say how much of an inspiration you have been to just like women in sport. Look at someone like Shelly and be like, she's done it over and over and over and over and over and over again”.

Meanwhile, Hunter Woodhall, a Paralympic gold medalist and husband of long-jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall, also opened up on Fraser-Pryce’s impact as both an athlete and role model, adding:

Ad

“Thank you for inspiring so many women. Thank you for changing what's possible as a woman, being a mother and then coming back, absolutely dominating, continuing to just be so dominant for so long.”

Jamaican hurdler Ackera Nugent also shared why she looks up to Fraser-Pryce because of her grace, sportsmanship, and presence. Trayvon Bromell and Athing Mu-Nikolayev were some other athletes who talked about the Jamaican’s impact on the track.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More