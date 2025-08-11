  • home icon
  • “Not ready to put gymnastics away yet”- Leanne Wong gets honest on continuing sport after graduation post missing US Championships title

By Abhiruchi Rout
Modified Aug 11, 2025 14:01 GMT
Leanne Wong for Florida against LSU. Source: Getty

Leanne Wong has shared her thoughts on her decision to keep competing in gymnastics months after graduating from the University of Florida. While most gymnasts either take a break before returning or retire from the sport after college, Wong chose a different path, returning to elite competition at the U.S. Classics and Xfinity Gymnastics Championships.

Wong, who featured in all four apparatus at the Nationals, missed out on top spot by finishing second in the women’s senior all-around with an overall score of 111.200 points only behind Paris Olympics gold medalist Hezly Rivera (112.000 points).

Following this campaign, Leanne Wong reflected on her time at collegiate gymnastics as she felt the time has passed quickly and she is not ready to step away from the sport, adding via Inside Gymnastics:

“It was a really fun competition [US Gymnastics Championships], you know. I just finished college gymnastics. All four years went by so fast, so I'm like, I'm not ready to put gymnastics away yet. Let's just see what I can accomplish this year and take it a year at a time.”
In the same interview, she also reflected on her previous U.S. Classics appearance, where she competed in just two events. While she acknowledged that it was something new for her, she agreed it was a smart move to do two events there and four events at the U.S. Championships.

Besides bagging the second position in the all-around, the 21-year-old also won the gold in the vault and third place in uneven bars.As she made the World Championships team, she is set to vie for her fifth medal, having previously won two golds in the team event in 2022 and 2023, a silver in the all-around in 2021 and a bronze in the floor exercise in 2021.

Leanne Wong reflects on launching LW Bowtique competition leotards line

Leanne Wong at U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Women's Day 2. Source: Getty

Leanne Wong opened up after launching her LW Bowtique competition leotards line at the U.S. Classics 2025. Wong, who created her own retail site and launched her company, is known for selling hair bows and has since expanded her business to designing signature gymnastics leotards.

At the U.S. Classic, she launched her LW Bowtique competition leotards line and expressed her gratitude to various gymnastics clubs for letting her create custom-designed leotards for their teams. Via her business’ Instagram handle, she wrote:

“US classics 2025 • the launch of LW Bowtique competition leotards 🥳 thank you to the incredible club gyms for the opportunity to customize and design your team’s leotards ♥️”
Notably, Wong also competed at the event where she featured in two apparatus - uneven bars and balance beam, scoring 13.200 and 13.300 respectively.

Abhiruchi Rout

