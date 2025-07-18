U.S. Classic gymnastics 2025: Schedule, how to watch, live streaming and more

The 2025 U.S. Classic is scheduled to take place on July 19 at the Hoffman Estates in NOW Arena in Illinois. The event will serve as the final qualifier for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, slated from August 7 to August 10.

The event will be held in conjunction with the Hopes Championships, a competition which will see 11-12 and 13-14 year-old age divisions featuring in the national-level event, followed by Junior Women events in the evening shift.

At the U.S. Classic, Hezly Rivera, Leanne Wong, Joscelyn Roberson, Jayla Hang, and Ashlee Sullivan are among the prominent names headlining the field. At the age of 16, Rivera was the youngest among the entire U.S. contingent featuring at the Paris Olympics, where she went on to become an Olympic gold medalist as part of the USA’s all-around team.

This year, Rivera featured at the Winter Cup 2025, her first competition since the Paris Olympics, only competing on balance beam apparatus where she scored 12.950 points.

Leanne Wong and Joscelyn Roberson will also compete at the U.S. Classic following their participation at the 2025 NCAA gymnastics competitions. While it was Wong’s final year representing the Florida Gators gymnastics team, Roberson competed for the Arkansas Razorbacks which was her freshman year.

The 17-year-old Jayla Hang has also been very impressive this year, having claimed six medals at the Pan American Gymnastics Championships, including gold in the individual and team all-arounds, silver in the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise and bronze in the vault. On the other hand, Ashlee Sullivan was the all-around winner at the 2025 Winter Cup.

Schedule for the U.S. Classic

All the timings are in Central Daylight Time

July 18, Friday: Hopes Championships, Time - 1:30 PM onwards

July 18, Friday: Junior Women, Time - 7:00 PM onwards

July 19, Saturday: Senior Women Session 1, Time - 2:00 PM onwards

July 19, Saturday: Senior Women Session 2, Time - 7:00 PM onwards

Senior athletes competing at the 2025 U.S. Classic

Sage Bradford

Harlow Buddendeck

Ally Damelio

Jordis Eichman

Reese Esponda

Catherine Guy

Malea Milton

Avery Moll

Brooke Pierson

Maliha Tressel

Audree Valdenarro

Sabrina Visconti

Camie Westerman

Halle Shea Wittenberg

Dulcy Caylor

Jayla Hang

Gabrielle Hardie

Myli Lew

Nola Matthews

Annalisa Milton

Claire Pease

Hezly Rivera

Joscelyn Roberson

Alessia Rosa

Simone Rose

Izzy Stassi

Ashlee Sullivan

Leanne Wong

Alicia Zhou

How to watch and live streaming for the event?

Fans can tune in to the Senior Women’s competition via USAG YouTube and Peacock, with CNBC also providing live streaming of the event. For the Hopes Championships, FlipNow.tv (PPV, annual subscription) will provide streaming, while the Junior event will be broadcast on the USAG YouTube platform. On July 20, tape-delayed highlights will be telecast from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Eastern Time.

How to buy tickets?

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, priced from $97.00 to $139.00.

