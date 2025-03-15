NWSL 2025: Angel City FC vs San Diego Wave FC how to watch, schedule, tv channel, live streaming and more

NWSL side Angel City FC is scheduled to start its 2025 season against the San Diego Wave on Sunday (March 16) at the BMO Stadium. The Sam Laity-coached soccer club is coming off a disappointing last season, during which they couldn't even qualify for the league playoffs and eventually finished in the 12th position.

The side managed just seven wins in their quota of 26 matches. Similar to City, San Diego Wave also failed to advance past the league stages (10th position) but had an impressive performance at the 2024 Challenge Cup, where they won the tournament.

City will rely heavily on their 31-year-old forward, Claire Emslie, who was also the top scorer of the club in the 2024 NWSL with seven goals. Alyssa Thompson will be another player to watch out for in the City FC match. The 20-year-old netted the ball five times last season and was the top assist provider for the club with seven assists. The club has also signed the experienced Australian, Alanna Kennedy, for this upcoming season.

On the other hand, Makenzy Robbe and Maria Sanchez would be crucial to the San Diego Wave during this match and throughout the 2025 campaign. Sanchez was the top assist provider for Wave last season with five assists to her name while Robbe scored three goals for her team in NWSL. However, they will miss the services of Alex Morgan who scored 28 goals (across all events) for the Wave and retired from the sport last year.

On this note, let's look at the timings and streaming providers of this NWSL match between Angel City FC and San Diego Wave.

Angel City FC vs San Diego Wave: Where to watch and schedule

Alyssa Thompson of Angel City FC playing against Gotham FC on NWSL (Image via: Getty Images)

The clash between Angel City FC and San Diego Wave is scheduled to start around 3:50 PM PT (Pacific Time). Besides watching the live match at the BMO stadium, fans can enjoy the live proceedings of the match on ESPN 2 with iHeart and KFWB La Mera Mera providing radio broadcasts for the fans in English and Spanish respectively. Notably, ESPN+ will also be showcasing this match.

Angel City FC vs San Diego Wave: Encounters last season

Maria Sanchez playing for San Diego Wave in NWSL (Image via: Getty Images)

Owing to this disappointing NWSL campaign, both sides will be looking to make a fresh start in this new season. Notably, City won the last encounter by a margin of 2-1 between these two sides, where Alyssa Thompson scored both goals. The first contest between the sides last season ended in a 0-0 draw. Wave's last victory against City FC came back in 2023 when the Wave won the away contest by a margin of 2-0.

