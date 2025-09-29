Oblique Seville undergoes a brief operation days after defeating Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson at the World Championships

Oblique Seville reportedly underwent a procedure days after defeating Noah Lyles and Kishane Thompson at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo earlier this month. The Jamaican athlete's agent confirmed that the procedure was successful, and Seville got both his big toenails removed that were getting into the ingrown stage.

Seville made several appearances in the 2025 season and showcased a great improvement in his performances as the season progressed. The 24-year-old finished second in the Jamaican National Trials and qualified for the World Championships. Oblique Seville shared that he would be targeting the gold medal in the biggest track meet of the year and hoped to end the medal drought for Jamaica in the men's sprinting event.

The Jamaican athlete executed his race perfectly with a swift drive phase and strong finish against a highly competitive lineup of athletes that included Kishane Thompson and Noah Lyles, among others. He clocked 9.77s to clinch the World Championship title.

As Seville returned to Jamaica after the victory, he underwent an operation to remove the nails from both his big toes. The procedure was successfully conducted by Dr Akshai Mansingh, a highly experienced orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician. Oblique Seville will reportedly need four weeks to recover before returning to training. His agent, Norman Peart, gave an update about the situation and said:

" [Seville] will need a month to recover and head back to training right after." (as quoted by Jamaica observer)

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

