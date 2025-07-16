Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan and others react as former teammate Haleigh Bryant returns to LSU in new role

Olivia Dunne, Aleah Finnegan and other LSU gymnasts recently shared their reactions as former teammate Haleigh Bryant joins the Tigers program in a new role. Bryant is set to take up the position of the assistant coach, days after its former coach, Ashleigh Gnat, bid goodbye to the program.

Ad

Notably, Bryant had also been one of the most successful gymnasts during her time at LSU. She has won two individual NCAA titles, vault in 2021 and all-around in 2024, along with the team title last year. Moreover, Bryant also received the Honda Award last year, and after all these successes, the 23-year-old is set to contribute more to its alma mater.

The LSU Gymnastics' Instagram handle shared a post to announce Bryant's addition to their coaching roster.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dunne, Bryant's former teammate at the LSU Tigers, reacted to the post and dropped a one-word comment to express her excitement to see the latter in this new role. She wrote:

"LFG"

Screenshot of Dunne's comment (Image via: @lsugym)

"One legend to the next" commented Finnegan.

Ad

LSU gymnast Kailin Chio also reacted with a three-word comment stating:

"so so excited!"

Screenshot of Chio and Finnegan's comment (Image via: @lsugym)

"So exciting!!💜" wrote Alyona Shchennikova.

Ad

Screenshot of Shchenikova's comment (Image via: @lsugym)

"LETS GEAUXXXXX" wrote Sierra Ballard.

Ad

Ballard's comment (Image via: @lsugym)

Olivia Dunne and Haleigh Bryant concluded their collegiate careers at the same time, after the 2025 season. While Bryant plans to stay in LSU with a new coaching role, Dunne has been busy with her external endeavors and spending quality time with boyfriend, Paul Skenes. The couple was also recently seen at the MLB All-Star Game.

Ad

Olivia Dunne outlines her exercises and training plans

Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)

Olivia Dunne recently shed light on her training and workout regime in the gym. In an interview, the former LSU gymnast shared that strength training is very beneficial for her as it gives her a sense of confidence and helps her look powerful.

Ad

She also outlined her training partner in the gym and further added (via Women's Health, 00:16 onwards):

"I got started with strength training because it helps so much not only in my gymnastics career, but my everyday life as well. It empowers me and makes me feel strong and confident. I try to work out probably 3 days a week, I always start my workouts walking on the treadmill, getting warmed up and then I try to hit abs."

Ad

During the conversation, Dunne also remarked that she wants to get into the shape that she once was at the peak of her gymnastics career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More