Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction as she meets rapper 50 cent at the SI swimsuit launch party

Olivia Dunne reacted to sharing a frame with rapper 50 Cent after gracing the red carpet of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party. Dunne debuted as the cover girl of the SI swimsuit issue alongside other personalities like Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles, and Lauren Chan.

Dunne competed in four meets in the 2025 NCAA season before succumbing to an avulsion fracture in her kneecap. She sat out of her semi-final event, where her team finished in third place, missing the opportunity to defend the National title. In April 2025, the 22-year-old announced she would retire from competitive gymnastics but stay closely associated with her sport through different roles.

Shortly after, she achieved another milestone, making her cover girl debut in the 2025 swimsuit issue of Sports Illustrated. She attended the red carpet in a Kate Barton-designed outfit and accessorized with a clutch by Benedetta Bruzziches. Following that, in what looked like an after-party, she shared a frame with iconic rapper 50 Cent, in a recent Instagram update.

She shared the rapper's post in her story and captioned:

"Yktv"

Dunne reacts to 50 Cent's post; Instagram - @livvydunne

The acronym Yktv, a popular term used among the youngsters, stands for 'You know the vibe'.

The original post caption by 50 Cent read:

"Sports illustrated bad bitches every where what ! Me and Rob Gronk was chilling. You know the vibes!"

Olivia Dunne was a senior in the 2024 NCAA season when her team was in top form. She contributed to the Tigers' strong finishes but missed competing at the Nationals, where the LSU team clinched its first title in program history.

Olivia Dunne expressed her wish to enlighten youngsters to forge career paths in business

Olivia Dunne at the 2025 LSU Archive - (Source: Getty)

For her huge social following on social media, Olivia Dunne has been earning from sponsorship deals after the Name, Image, and Likeness update for NCAA athletes. She partnered with brands like Bodyarmor, Vuori, American Eagle Outfitters, Grubhub, Accelerator Energy Drinks, and others.

In a recent conversation with MJ Day, Dunne shared that she would educate youngsters to navigate the business side of things.

"It’s possible for any young girl to do. I want to provide education on how to get started and how to [put] yourself at the forefront of something that’s still so new.”

In a previous interview with USA Today, the former gymnast revealed that she would be open to new opportunities in her post-gymnastics life.

"I want to try new opportunities. I just want to explore what my options are going to be and just do everything and have fun with it," she said. "I'll keep working with brands, and I'll keep being a sports fan and staying involved with sports."

Olivia Dunne was a member of the US Junior Women's National team in 2017 and competed at the elite level till 2020 before transferring to collegiate level gymnastics.

