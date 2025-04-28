Olivia Dunne recently left Los Angeles after her appearance at the MLB match. The gymnast was seen cheering for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Dunne attended the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers faceoff at Dodger Stadium in California.

Following the match, she was seen leaving the city in an all-black outfit, including a sweatshirt and trousers. She paired the look with white sneakers. The former LSU gymnast completed the look with a special touch, sporting a white Pittsburgh Pirates cap with golden initials.

At the Pittsburgh Pirates vs Los Angeles Dodgers match, her boyfriend and Bucs' pitcher Skenes recorded 6 1/3 innings of five-hit ball to record the season-high score, leading the team to victory with 3-0. As the former gymnast left the city, she shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Out LA," adding a hand victory emoji.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Dunne and the 2024 Rookie of the Year met at Louisiana State University. Their love story began after the former Tigers gymnast spotted him in the dugout during a baseball game. The former LSU athletes started dating after going out for ice cream on their first date.

Olivia Dunne is moved to tears while saying farewell to gymnastics

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers at a meet against the Auburn Tigers in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following her appearance for the LSU Tigers at the 2025 NCAA Championships, Olivia Dunne sent her farewell wishes to the sport. She was seen reminiscing about her career's key moments, including her childhood meet and the 2024 NCAA Championships victory. While watching the video, she expressed her love for the sport.

“Time flies when you're having fun,” Dunne said. “That's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You’ve shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You are my first love.”

“And yes, time did fly by and I will cherish every memory for the rest of my life. Thank you for everything, gymnastics. You were so good to me," the former LSU Tigers' gymnast added.

After winning the 2024 NCAA Championships title, Olivia Dunne returned to Tigers gymnastics for her super senior year, taking advantage of the one-year eligibility awarded to her during COVID-19 protocols.

