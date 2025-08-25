Olivia Dunne drops 3 word reaction as she watches Aryna Sabalenka breeze through 1R at US Open

Olivia Dunne attended the US Open Grand Slam, where she witnessed tennis player Aryna Sabalenka win the first round of the tournament with ease. The gymnast-turned-influencer was present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City to cheer for the athletes.

Dunne was spotted in a brown polka dot dress as she turned up to cheer for Sabalenka. The former LSU gymnast also uploaded a clip of the live action on her Instagram story. Dunne captioned her Instagram story as

"Some badass women"

Screengrabs of Olivia Dunne's Instagram stories about US Open [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Aryna Sabalenka, who is currently ranked World No. 1 for now, faced Rebeka Masarova in her opening game for the US Open. The Belarussian player faced minimum challenge as she won the match by 7-5, 6-1.

Even when she was in New York City, Dunne didn't forget to tune in to her boyfriend's MLB clash. Dunne uploaded a picture of herself watching Paul Skenes compete on her smartphone, which she captioned as,

"Gotta keep my priorities straight"

For the unversed, Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is a pitcher who used to represent the Air Force Falcons before transferring to the LSU Tigers. After graduating from the institution, Skenes was selected to represent the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball.

When Olivia Dunne talked about her struggles with confidence issues during her gymnastics career

When Olivia Dunne talked about her struggles during gymnastics career [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne recounted her struggles with confidence during her gymnastics career. In an interview with Steph McMahon during the podcast session of What's Your Story, Dunne remarked,

"I haven't always just been confident right off the bat. Gymnastics, you grow up in a leotard, that is so hard. It's really hard growing up in a leotard, having these eyes on you, and having to feel perfect, and I did have a very big male audience at the beginning of my college career, and it was hard to feel like people were watching me, judging me. I definitely had some problems with body issues." [34:30 onwards]

Despite her struggles, Dunne went on to create history for the LSU Tigers in 2024, when she led her team to their maiden title at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships, as well as the SEC Championships. Once again she contributed to the SEC Championships for the LSU Tigers this year.

However, the injury sustained forced the gymnast to miss out on her final tournament, i.e., the 2025 NCAA Championships, where the LSU Tigers couldn't make it to the final four.

