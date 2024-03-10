Olivia Dunne impresses in Podium Challenge, equals personal best as LSU triumphs at Baton Rouge

Olivia Dunne recently tied her career high during Friday's podium challenge in Baton Rouge. The 21-year-old set a score of 9.900 during the leadoff spot on floor exercises.

Dunne produced a superb floor performance as the LSU Tigers dominated over Auburn, George Washington and the Texas Woman's. With this, the LSU Tigers registered their second-highest score of the season and also achieved a new record for the season with a score of 198.125.

The performance also improved the team's National Qualifying Score (NQS) to 49.695 from 49.675, the highest in the history of LSU. Olivia Dunne and Haleigh Bryant stole the show for the Tigers. Bryant scored back-to-back 10s on vault and bars as she finished with a score of 9.95 on beam and 9.975 on the floor.

After the win, Jay Clerk was all praise for the team as he stated that this was his team's best performance of the season. In the post-match press conference, Clerk said:

"The thing that most pleases me about tonight is the completeness of the performance. This was our best performance this year regardless of score from top to bottom and the best we've seen all year long through all four events."

Olivia Dunne signs a new endorsement deal with Accelerator

Owing to her immense fan following and social media presence, the 21-year-old gymnast is not new to attracting brands. Recently, Olivia Dunne signed an endorsement deal with a brand named Accelerator.

The brand, especially dealing with energy drinks, was established in 2019. The brand used the superb flexibility of Dunne in the marketing campaign they shared on their social media handles. Besides Dunne, the brand has signed eight other gymnasts.

"@LivvyDunne and her favorite flavor. What's yours?" - drinkaccelerator

Due to her immense fan following, Dunne was featured on the Forbes "Top Creators 2023" list besides some other big names such as Logan Paul and KSI. She has an immense fan-following of 4.8 million on Instagram and 8 million on TikTok. She is also one of the highest-paid college athletes in the world with an estimated annual net income of $2.3 million.

"Creators. Influencers. Streamers. Vloggers. Whatever you call them, these powerful social media personalities are calling the shots in entertainment and advertising. Read more at the link in the bio," Forbes posted on their Instagram account.

Due to her endorsement deals, Olivia Dunne received her billboard when she signed a deal with the clothing brand Nautica.