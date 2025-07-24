Olivia Dunne and her mother, Katherine, send love as important person who played pivotal role in her career concludes first workshop 

Olivia Dunne and her mother, Katherine, sent love and support to the gymnast's aunt and mindset coach, Laura St John, who held her first workshop after years of helping celebrities and athletes turn fear into confidence. Dunne competed at LSU until the 2025 season and announced her retirement from gymnastics.

Olivia Dunne began her gymnastics journey at three, and by 14, was receiving professional training from ENA Gymnastics' coach, Craig Zappa. As part of the Tigers women's gymnastics team, she learned from head coach Jay Clark, who led the team to its first NCAA title in 2024.

Besides getting gymnastics coaching, Dunne was building a life she would enjoy with the help of her mindset coach and aunt, Laura St John. In a recent update, the latter commended the former gymnast for introducing her as she held her first 'Happiness is your Superpower' workshop with Leap Foundation. Sharing how her journey started with Dunne, she wrote:

"My niece @livvydunne introduced me to stage last week to do my ultimate “Happiness is Your Superpower” workshop at the @leapfoundation for young entrepreneurs. Many people do not realize the full circle moment — since she was 12, as I taught Livvy that happiness was her superpower, and that she could be “more than just a gymnast” — I helped her shape an identity of a life she’d love. The immeasurable kind of joy you get from great relationships, your pet, what you do … not just what you have. Not just the score or the trophy..."

Laura shared a carousel of photos and videos of her successful campaign, which also included a slide with Dunne's introduction speech.

Showing admiration for Laura St John's endeavour, Olivia Dunne commented:

"Love love love u!!"

Dunne comments on her aunt's post; Instagram - @laurastjohn

Katherine Dunne also joined forces and showed her love with a red heart emoji.

Katherine sends love to Laura St John; Instagram - @laurastjohn

Olivia Dunne is now focused on pursuits like ambassadorship, mentoring young athletes, and social media influencing.

Olivia Dunne took pride in never undergoing surgery to treat her injuries

Dunne at the 2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby - (Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne's injuries marred her elite season in 2019, ended her Olympic dreams, and even her final collegiate season when she suffered an avulsion fracture of her patella. Despite that, the 22-year-old never underwent surgery to treat her injuries. Taking pride in it, she said:

"I’ve actually never gotten any surgery, which is kinda crazy for a gymnast… That’s something I take pride in. I’ve never needed surgery as a gymnast, which is very uncommon." (via 'What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon')

Dunne has solidified herself as one of the most successful NIL athletes with a whopping 13 million followers across social platforms. She is dating MLB star Paul Skenes, and often supports her boyfriend during her games.

