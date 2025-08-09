Olivia Dunne poses in black swimwear during pool day outing with wives of Pittsburgh Pirates players

Olivia Dunne impressed in black swimwear during a pool day outing with the girlfriends and spouses of Pittsburgh Pirates players. The former LSU gymnast had arrived in Pittsburgh to cheer for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who represents the Pirates' team as a pitcher.

Dunne uploaded a series of photos on her Instagram profile. In one of the stories uploaded on her account, the former LSU gymnast was present in black swimwear along with the wives and girlfriends of Pittsburgh Pirates' players, viz., Sofia Rose-Davis [spouse of Henry Davis], Rylee Rose-Gonzales [spouse of Nick Gonzales], and Lillian Wessel.

The former LSU gymnast captioned the post:

"Pitt Pool Day"

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne previously reacted to the impressive stats of Paul Skenes for the current year. When Codify observed that his previous year's stats and the stats for this year are almost the same, the former LSU gymnast responded with a sassy two-word comment.

"+ he’s handsome."

Paul Skenes initially represented the team of Air Force Falcons before he took a transfer to the LSU Tigers for the 2022-23 season. It was around the same time that he first met Dunne, who was representing the institution as a collegiate gymnast, and soon the two began dating each other.

When Olivia Dunne shared an uncommon thing about her gymnastic career

Olivia Dunne talks about her 'rare pride' [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne once recounted her injuries and how she overcame them without undergoing any major surgery. In her conversation on the show 'What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon,' the 22-year-old gymnast turned influencer remarked,

"I’ve actually never gotten any surgery, which is kinda crazy for a gymnast… That’s something I take pride in. I’ve never needed surgery as a gymnast, which is very uncommon." [4:00 onwards]

The 22-year-old once aimed to represent Team USA at the Olympics like every other gymnast. However, an ankle injury ruined her aspirations. In another conversation with NCAA Digital's Michella Chester during her presence at an LSU baseball game, the gymnast revealed about what excites her outside gymnastics. In her words,

“It’s so weird to think about not doing a sport anymore, but I’m excited to say yes to all the opportunities that I couldn’t say yes to because of gymnastics. So I can’t wait to try new things, go support Paul for a bit, go to all the away games, the home games. And honestly, just have some fun."

Dunne had represented the LSU Tigers as a collegiate gymnast from 2021 to 2025. She had led the LSU Tigers to their inaugural NCAA title in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships last year.

