Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, drops sassy remark with 2-word response to boyfriend's impressive 2025 season

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 08, 2025 03:33 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, drops sassy remark with 2-word response to boyfriend's impressive 2025 season

Paul Skenes is having another exceptional year in MLB, and this is only making his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, fall for him even more. The Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher, who was picked No. 1 in the 2023 MLB draft, made his debut last year, making 23 starts for an ERA of 1.96.

This year, it's only the second week of August, but he has already surpassed the production, with Skenes' start on Thursday, marking his 24th start of the year, and the ERA is almost the same (1.94). Codify mentioned these stats on social media.

Dunne had a sassy two-word comment, highlighting her respect for the amazing career Skenes is having. She wrote:

"+ he’s handsome."
In his latest start on Thursday, Paul Skenes threw six scoreless innings and had eight strikeouts. Thanks to this exceptional performance, his ERA has dropped below 2.00 as he reinforced himself as one of the top contenders for the NL Cy Young this year.

How Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne make things work

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have been dating for over two years. They went public with their relationship in August 2023. During a People exclusive in June, Dunne revealed the one thing that holds their relationship strong.

"We don't restrict each other from doing things," she said. "I've been in relationships in the past like that, where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything.
"But he has a job to do, and I have a job to do, I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize," she added. "So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road."
Both Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are professional when it comes to work. Dunne, who finished her final season with the LSU Tigers, continues to work with her brand deals and featured in this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

Meanwhile, Skenes, who won the Rookie of the Year in 2024, aims to take one step ahead and win the NL Cy Young this season.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Edited by Bhargav
