Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne’s humorous Polaroid post sparks comments from popular model Lily Chee, Aleah Finnegan, and others

Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, continues to be the center of attention this summer despite calling time on her gymnastics career.
Following five years in collegiate athletics with the LSU Tigers, Dunne announced her retirement in April. While the former LSU star has been away from the mat, she continues to attract attention on social media.
Olivia Dunne posted an Instagram story on Wednesday, announcing a contest for her followers, with the best comment set to earn her Polaroid.
"Funniest comment wins this polaroid, go," Dunne captioned the story featuring her picture.
The post sparked reactions from high-profile social media entities, including popular model Lily Chee and her sister Julz Dunne.
"Bring this to my apt now so I can put it on my fridge!," Chee wrote.
Dunne responded:
"I'll bring u a special one."
Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz, won the contest for her comment.
"12th year senior yearbook photo," Julz commented.
The former LSU athlete replied:
"You win go get the Polaroid in the living room."
Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, acknowledges Pirates ace's lead in CY Young race
While Olivia Dunne is enjoying her time away from the mat, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has been stellar from the mound in his sophomore year.for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The reigning NL Rookie of the Year, who started the All-Star Game for a second consecutive year in July, is one of the strong contenders for the NL Cy Young award.
Paul Skenes is leading the Cy Young Poll, voted by a panel of MLB analysts. Olivia Dunne shared the post from MLB in her Instagram story.
The Pirates ace is leading the race for the prestigious award, with Philadelphia Phillies starters Zack Wheeler and Christopher Sanchez trailing the young flamethrower.