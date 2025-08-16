Olivia Dunne poses in chic blue swimwear while soaking in serene vibes at Lake Oconee

Olivia Dunne was recently seen basking in the serene vibes at Lake Oconee in Georgia. The former gymnast was rocking a chic dark blue swimsuit by Vuori Clothing.

Since her retirement from the sport, the former LSU gymnast has been navigating an active routine. Dunne was seen taking some time off to relax and soak in the refreshing vibes at Lake Oconee. She paired the sleek blue swimwear with minimal jewelry. The social media star later shared a beautiful video of butterflies hovering over a bunch of flowers and greenery against a backdrop of the lake.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram stories.

Dunne retired from the sport following her appearance in the 2025 NCAA season for the LSU Tigers. She returned to the program in the last year, which made her a super senior. During her collegiate career, Dunne emerged as one of the highest-paid NIL athletes. As the gymnast retired from the sport, she has fixed her goal of helping the female collegiate athletes maximize their NIL opportunities.

Dunne recently attended the Athlete Con event with her sister Julz as a guest speaker. Due to her strong presence on all her social media platforms, Dunne was honored in Time's Top 100 Creators list alongside Ilona Maher, Mr. Beast, Joe Rogan, IShowSpeed, Charli D'Amelio, Alix Earle, and Khaby Lame.

Olivia Dunne opens up on maximizing opportunities that she could not during her collegiate career

Olivia Dunne at the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne began her gymnastics career at a tender age of three. She dedicated her life to the sport until she concluded her collegiate career. While balancing a tough schedule, most of which included honing her gymnastics talent, Dunne missed out on multiple opportunities, which she intends to do now. In an interview with people.com, Dunne opened up on maximizing all the opportunities following her retirement from the sport.

"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics. My life has revolved around gymnastics. So, honestly, to be able to say yes to more things and potentially maybe do some more performing art stuff on screen — and I'm very excited."

Olivia Dunne also walked the runway for Sports Illustrated this year.

