Olivia Dunne reacts as LSU assistant coach and ex-gymnast Ashleigh Gnat shares emotional career update

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shared her reaction as former Tigers gymnast and assistant coach Ashleigh Gnat bids goodbye to the program. As a gymnast, Gnat started competing for the Tigers in 2014.

During her stint, Gnat finished runner-up with the LSU team twice in 2016 and 2017. Besides, she also won the floor exercises individual title in 2017. After serving the program for all these years as a gymnast, Gnat joined the program as an assistant coach.

However, after holding this position for four years, Ashleigh Gnat is set to vacate this position. The 30-year-old announced her decision via a post on her Instagram handle, stating that she is looking to leave the program to fulfil her aspirations. She wrote:

"Being a part of the LSU Gymnastics program has been the greatest privilege of my life. Wearing and representing those three letters has shaped me into the person I am today. With that being said, I have decided to step away from my current position to pursue personal goals and opportunities."

Dunne, who spent her collegiate stint under Gnat, reacted to the post and dropped a 3-word comment. She wrote:

"LSU legend 4EVER"

Olivia Dunne concluded her LSU career earlier this year and since then, she has been spending most of her time with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, in the latter's baseball matches.

Olivia Dunne shares her thoughts on being part of the Time 100 Creators list 2025

Olivia Dunne recently shared her thoughts on being included in the Time 100 Creators List 2025. Dunne revealed that she always wanted to get a blue tick on Instagram.

Additionally, the former LSU gymnast also mentioned her journey as a college gymnast who was one of the first to explore the idea of NIL and hopes that it can help other collegiate gymnasts and athletes after her. She said (via Time):

"It was always a goal of mine to get that blue check mark on Instagram. I actually drew it on a piece of paper, cut it out, and stuck it on my mirror. I can tell you one thing, nobody expected a gymnast to be at the forefront of NIL and collegiate athletics. Breaking down barriers and beating everyone's expectations was very fun. The legacy that I'm leaving, I hope it's bigger than me."

Several other top creators who are part of this list includes names such as Mr. Beast and Khaby Lame.

