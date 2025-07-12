"I'm just a baby" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals why she feels out of place among Pirates wives

Paul Skenes' Pittsburgh Pirates roster possesses stars from all age groups between 20 to 40. Among them, Skenes is one of the rare ones belonging to the 20 to 25 year old age group.

His girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, feels out of place when she attends any group parties alongside fellow Pirates wives and girlfriends.

On Friday, Dunne posted a video on social media, pointing out what it's like to be at Skenes' game and saying the word "boyfriend." Since most of the Pirates stars' partners are either engaged or married, Dunne is often asked:

"How old are you?"

In those scenarios, Dunne says:

"I'm just a baby."

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have been together since their time at LSU. The Pirates pitcher initiated the relationship by asking the social media star out on an ice-cream date. Since then, the couple have been going strong, with Dunne regularly appearing to watch Skenes from LSU to the Pirates.

After college, Skenes was the first pick in the 2023 MLB draft. In 2024, he made his MLB debut and won the NL Rookie of the Year.

Olivia Dunne purchases rare Paul Skenes card at Fanatics Fest

Last month, during Fanatics Fest in New York City, Olivia Dunne made headlines by purchasing a rare 2024 Bowman’s Best Paul Skenes Anime card.

Dunne turned out to be an excellent negotiator as she was able to get one of the only five copies of the PSA 10 graded card for $2,850 at the Steel City Collectibles booth. It was initially priced at $3,000.

Here's how the whole negotiation went:

Dunne has been in the headlines following her retirement from gymnastics after five years with the LSU Tigers. She featured on the cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and also promoted the new edition of the magazine.

Earlier this week, she was even honored in Time Magazine’s prestigious "TIME100 Creators" list in the Titans category.

Now, the couple is expected to hit the red carpet in Atlanta for the 2025 MLB All-Star game at Truist Park. Skenes will pitch for the National League.

